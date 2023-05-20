Ayden’s economic development director was among four people recognized last week for his efforts to promote travel and tourism.
Mallory Denham received the “Good Company” Award during the National Travel & Tourism Week Lunch hosted by the Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Andrew Schmidt said Denham has done a great job tying tourism to economic development. Denham recently took over the town’s Main Street program along with his duties of attracting new industry and business, overseeing industry and business retention and supporting redevelopment activities.
“We are (stops) one and two on the (N.C. Historic) Barbecue Trail, we have a wonderful museum, we have a wonderful mayor and Town Council who are supporting everything we can do for Ayden,” Denham said.
The community has numerous activities that bring people to town, which is critical to the community’s economic growth, he said.
Whether they are major events, such as the Collard Festival or the Kings of Q Festival, or smaller activities such as First Frida, the annual Christmas Town and regular car shows, all the work brings people to Ayden, he said.
“We bring a lot of people in and they tend to come back when they see what Ayden has to offer,” Denham said.
The town’s inaugural First Friday event brought former “Dukes of Hazzard” actor Catherine Bach and the show’s General Lee to the downtown area.
First Friday is a time when downtown businesses extend their hours the first Friday from May until December. Arts, entertainment and other activities are held at the Ayden Museum.
This weekend is the annual Kings of Q Festival which started Friday.
The event features a Kansas City Barbecue society-sanctioned cooking contest and lots of music, food and entertainment starting Friday at the West Avenue Stage and continuing with a full day of events on Saturday.
Denham said another project being pursued is the development of a walking tail.
The speaker at last week’s lunch was Palmer McIntyre, director of NC Year of the Trail, who discussed programming offered by the initiative.
“People just love trails; they are hungry to get outside,” McIntyre said. Since the campaign launched in January, more than 2.5 million people have used the organization’s website, www.greattrailsnc.com.
The statewide campaign, supported by nonprofit and community organizations from across North Carolina, is social media based, providing a format so people can find trails near them, she said.
Trail development delivers a positive return on the investment, McIntyre said. Every dollar spent on trails brings back $1.72 annually.
There is no statewide investment in trails, McIntyre said. Communities find themselves working in isolation at times, and North Carolina’s trail system is falling behind states such as New York, Virginia and Florida.
NC Year of the Trail and its partners are asking the General Assembly to create a Great Trails State Fund and invest $25 million in the first year that will fund local, regional and state trail projects.
The request was included in the state House budget, McIntyre said, and proponents are waiting to see if the state Senate includes it in its budget. The General Assembly designated 2023 as N.C. Year of the Trail.
“We encourage you to find your trail, find a place where you like to be outdoors,” McIntyre said. “It’s probably right outside your back door.”
Other recipients of the “Good Company” award were Lucus Owens, owner of Julep Contemporary Kitchen and Native Fine Diner; Aaron Hines, photographer and graphic designer for the City of Greenville; and DeDe Carney, one of the first members of the convention and visitors authority board when it formed in 1987. She’s also been instrumental in the creation of the African-American Cultural Trail.