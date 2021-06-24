Ayden Seniors Explore Pocket Gardens

Ayden seniors heard a June 8 presentation on “Pocket Gardens” by Pitt County master gardener volunteer Vicki Kennedy. Attending the talk were Penny Austin, Ayden Senior Center coordinator Patricia Corey, Kathy Jones, Alberta Garris, Carol Whiteley and Pat Bryan, from left.

 Contributed Photo

AYDEN — Pocket gardens were the topic of a June 8 presentation at the Ayden Senior Center.

Pitt County Extension master gardener volunteer Vicki Kennedy discussed developing “a small planting tucked into a space that you often have a view of — from a window or out your back door or near your porch.”

In addition to viewing a PowerPoint presentation with photos, participants were able to examine some plant specimens that would do well in a small planted area.

Master gardener volunteers are dedicated to promoting gardening throughout the community.

Contact Pitt County Horticulture Extension Agent Hannah Smith at hesingle@ncsu.edu or (252) 902-1701 for more information.