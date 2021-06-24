AYDEN — Pocket gardens were the topic of a June 8 presentation at the Ayden Senior Center.
Pitt County Extension master gardener volunteer Vicki Kennedy discussed developing “a small planting tucked into a space that you often have a view of — from a window or out your back door or near your porch.”
In addition to viewing a PowerPoint presentation with photos, participants were able to examine some plant specimens that would do well in a small planted area.
Master gardener volunteers are dedicated to promoting gardening throughout the community.