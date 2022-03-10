AYDEN — Town residents can weigh in on whether Ayden should change the name of a portion of Third Street during a public hearing on Monday.
The hearing, scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Ayden District Courtroom, 4144 West Ave., was announced in a public notice released by the town.
The notice states that the hearing’s purpose is to discuss the intention of the town to change the name of a portion of Third Street to Main Street.
The town intends to rename the section stretching from Swift Creek to U.S. 11 “to increase the impact of our economic hub, building a brand for Ayden’s Main Street Program and reframing the downtown area to kickstart revitalization,” the notice states. A vote is not expected.
Town Clerk Sarah Radcliff explained, “The process is that normally the board would adopt a resolution, then they would establish a public hearing. They haven’t done that yet. What the mayor wanted to do was have a public hearing first, just to see what the public is thinking. We’ve also done a survey.”
Radcliff described the hearing scheduled at the Board of Commissioners meeting on March 14 as a “preliminary public hearing.”
If the majority of the people there are against the renaming, then Radcliffe said she is “pretty sure the commissioners will say it is not going forward.”
She continued, “If they do decide to go forward, we would have to have another public hearing. This meeting will tell us if they intend to go forward with the renaming process or not.”
Residents are encouraged to attend and share their opinions.