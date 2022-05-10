AYDEN — Town Manager Matt Livingston will be leaving his post June 24 to accept a new position as assistant manager of the city of Goldsboro.
Livingston told town officials of his decision April 27. He has been with the town since September of 2020.
“My wife and I will miss Ayden, but we won’t be far away,” Livingston said this week in a statement about his departure. “We’ve made excellent friends here. Ayden is a special, wonderful, loving community that we are very fond of. I am grateful to the mayor and Board of Commissioners for giving me the opportunity to help lead the community.”
Mayor Steve Tripp said Tuesday the town has begun the process of seeking a new manager and is currently accepting applications for the position.
The board, which met on May 3 and on Monday, decided to seek an interim manager through the N.C. League of Municipalities, Tripp said.
“The board is very appreciative of the service that Matt has provided for the citizens,” Tripp said. “He has provided leadership that has resulted in sewer extension and rehabilitation, growth in housing and the implementation of a wellness program for town employees. He has served the community in a kind and professional manner.”
Livingston was hired for $96,000 annually following the retirement of Town Manager Steve Harrell, who served the town from 2016-20. He came to Ayden from Plymouth and had worked in several other administrative positions. His wife is from Goldsboro.
“There is tremendous opportunity here in Ayden and I’ve been blessed to be a part of that,” Livingston said in his statement. “Ayden has a great staff that has worked tirelessly to serve the community, I have much respect for all of them. I will deeply miss them and the Ayden team as a whole.
“I appreciate the kindness and support I’ve had from the citizens of Ayden. Though I am taking a new position, know that this community will remain in my heart and I will not be far away.”
In addition to being town manager, Livingston also shared his musical ability, playing guitar and singing at town events including the 2021 Collard festival.