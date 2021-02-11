1907.
For the past 30 years I have had the pleasure of attending seminars conducted by Dr. Gerhard L. Weinberg. He has written a book called A World at Arms: A Global History of World War II. As far as I know, it is still considered the best one-volume treatise on that horrific conflict.
Although this celebrated writer and teacher has no connection with Ayden, I may someday dedicate an article to him because Dr. Weinberg’s life story is like no other. However, at this time, I will paraphrase one of his simple but often ignored assertions: “To truly understand history one must see the world in the ways that the people who were living at the time saw it — not the way in which we see it today.”
So, let’s look back at a date in Ayden’s history with Dr. Weinberg’s thought in mind.
The oldest known minutes of the Ayden Board of Commissioners, called the Planning Board at the time, was dated May 9, 1907 — just 42 years after the end of our country’s Civil War in 1865 and 26 years after Ayden’s official beginning in 1891.
The issues discussed are comical to us today but were quite serious to the citizens at that time:
- Cattle and hogs roamed the streets and wondered into people’s yards.
- People — often children — swung on and left open the gates that were constructed on the roads leading into Ayden. (As a young boy, Daddy remembered standing next to the gates on these roads in hopes that someone would flip him a nickel to open the gate for them.)
- Chickens ran at large.
The stench of the odor caused by hog pens was pretty bad when the wind was blowing just right and the temperature was in the 90s.
Next time, we will see how the Planning Board resolved or attempted to resolve these 1907 problems.
Ayden ... Way Back When appears in The Standard monthly.