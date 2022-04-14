AYDEN — ‘Que marks the spot in Ayden, and never more so than during the Kings of Q Barbecue Festival.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration of smoked meat will return to town for its fifth year on May 20-21.
The downtown festival will feature live performances, rides, vendors and the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned cook-off. The event is hosted by Downtown Ayden and is sponsored by many local businesses including The Skylight Inn, Bum’s Restaurant, Legacy Park Apartments, WITN and the Greenville Utilities Commission. The festival is still looking to add additional sponsors and vendors; forms are available online.
There are 22 teams signed up so far to participate in the contest. Entry forms are available on the festival’s website and will be accepted until May 1. Barbeque society membership is not required to participate.
The cook teams will set up downtown and judging will take place at Ayden Christian Church, 462 Second St., starting at noon on May 20. The contest consists of four categories: chicken, pork ribs, pork and beef brisket.
The Kings of Q cook-off was named in honor of Latham “Bum” Dennis and the late Pete Jones. Both families run successful barbecue restaurants and are descendants of Skilton Dennis, believed to be the owner of the nation’s first commercial barbecue establishment.
According to the festival’s website, Dennis began selling hog meat and cornbread out of a wagon in 1830 in a community named Otter Town, which evolved into the town of Ayden.
Nina Yao, one of the festival coordinators, said the festival would include a new addition called “Smokehouse Alley,” a collection of food truck vendors offering barbecue-related food.
“The competing teams are not allowed to sell what they cook. People will come and watch them cook, but they aren’t allowed to eat any of that,” Yao said. “We’re bringing in food trucks that offer products like brisket and ribs as well as the food that our local restaurants offer.”
“Smokehouse Alley” will be set up behind Town Hall.
The festival also will include a Hog Hollerin’ contest on May 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 11 a.m. at the festival stage on West Avenue. Participation is free and open to all ages.
Celebrity guest judges will determine who has the best hog call and the winner will take home a barbecue basket with an assortment of merchandise and barbecue-themed items.