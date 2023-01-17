An Ayden woman was arrested last week after police obtained a warrant accusing her of threatening a shooting at Pitt Community College.
The warrant from Pitt Community College Campus Police said that Amber Lynn Davenport, 22, of 1701 Shady Creek Road, faces charges of felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.
The Pitt County Detention Center website indicated that Davenport was booked into the county’s detention center on Jan. 11. She was released under a $3,000 bond.
The warrant said that Davenport, through a social media post, threatened violence at PCC by “having her man shoot the place up.” The warrant lists the date of offense as Jan. 10.
Vehicle chase
Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man for marijuana possession and other charges after he led them on a chase from Snow Hill to the Pitt County line, the agency reported.
Brandon Battle, 33, of Rocky Mount was spotted driving eratically about 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 13 near the intersection of U.S. 258 and N.C. 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but Battle continued to drive, the agency reported. The pursuit ended safely on U.S. 13 North when deputies took Battle into custody with no issues.
Deputies found a felony amount of marijuana while searching the vehicle, the agency reported. Battle was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, reckless driving and other misdemeanor violations.
Battle was jailed in the Greene County Detention Center in lieu of a $39,000 secured bond.