AYDEN — A 76-year-old woman was killed when she ran a stoplight last week on Third Street at N.C. 11, marking the town’s third fatal wreck since July.
Billie Smith of Hill Road Circle in town was headed west about noon on Third Street in a Ford Escape SUV when she entered the intersection with N.C. 11 against the light, Ayden Police Chief Chris Forehand.
A light Toyota pickup truck driven by Stephanie Whitley, 48, of Kinston, was headed north on N.C. 11 when the Escape crossed into its path. The pickup hit the Escape on the driver’s side.
Both vehicles were traveling at or near the speed limit: the pickup at 60 mph and the SUV at 35 mph. Smith died at the scene, and EMS treated Whitley.
Neither vehicle had passengers. The intersection was closed for an hour.
Smith was a native of Nash County, lived most of her life in Roanoke Rapids and was a 30-year employee of Champion International, her obituary said.
Third Street, which also is N.C. 102, becomes Old Snow Hill Road west of N.C. 11.
Jah’Tayvious Edwards, 18, a Snow Hill resident and Greene Central High School senior, was killed in a crash about 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 on Old Snow Hill Road at Pleasant Plain Road after another driver ran a stop sign.
Another teenager was killed after the scooter he and a friend were riding was hit by a vehicle about 6:55 p.m. on July 12 at the intersection of Planter and Martin Luther King Jr. streets.
The teens were traveling on Planter Street when the driver ran a stop sign. A car traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Street hit the teens.
Their names cannot be released because of their age, Forehand said.