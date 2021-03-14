AYDEN — Ayden’s newly installed Advanced Metering Infrastructure — or AMI — will soon be live.
An update on the installation and training process was presented on Monday at Ayden Board of Commissioners meeting.
The town approved the AMI project in 2019, replacing its current electric meters which were more than 10 years old.
With the upgrade, the town hopes to improve customer offerings and operational efficiencies. The AMI system will allow for the creation of a customer portal, remote connection and disconnection, outage notifications, prepay options and usage monitoring.
Eighty-five percent of the electric system’s infrastructure was installed in June 2020. The rest will be installed by April, said PJ Rehm, manager and technology renewable programs liaison with ElectricCities.
The delay in installation came because of COVID-19 and delays in shipping, Rehm said.
Town customer service staff already has been trained on Tyler Technology utility billing and more cross-training will occur.
Staff also has received multiple rounds of Nexgrid training. Nexgrid is used for remote connections and disconnections, meter readings, outage notifications and more. It also provides customers with a more in-depth usage report, Rehm said.
Rehm is hopeful that the Tyler Smart Meter Portal will go live in April. This will allow customers to log in online to pay their bills and see their consumption history. Users also will be able to see their payment history.
In the future, the town will establish the software’s load management projects and install the switches. This will allow customers to control their heating, air conditioning and water electronically.
Town employees and customers will be able to receive alerts on high usage or possible leaks. Town staff will be notified of the leak and will reach out to customers. Customers who have established a portal will also receive the alert.
High usage or consumption is determined based off of a customer’s data for three months. Data from past years will not be uploaded at this time, but could be an option in the future.
The town also may deploy Tyler’s prepay solution. Tyler is working to develop its own payment software.
In other business, the board:
- Discussed safety concerns over traffic on Juanita Avenue raised by Patty, Roy,and Josh Richardson. Patty said she has discussed traffic issues with the board in the past but problems continue. The Richardsons are worried about the danger to the community and requested safety measures be put in place.
The construction of Legacy Park Apartments on Snow Hill Street has made things worse, the Richardsons said. Since the intersection to Snow Hill Street has been closed, traffic has increased on Juanita and other streets.
The turnoff from N.C. 11 to Snow Hill Street was closed following safety concerns caused by the opening of the Southwest Bypass. It remains closed until the issues can be resolved.
Mayor Steve Tripp said the town is close to resolving that issue with the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.
Commissioners agreed that traffic issues needed to be addressed. Tripp suggested installing a four-way stop at the intersection of Juanita and Sixth Street while other safety measures were considered.
Commissioner Cindy Goff suggested a traffic study be conducted and a car counter be placed on the street so the town could determine the average amount of traffic.
Received an update on the dog park to be located at Ayden District Park. The half-acre park will be located to the left of the entrance and will consist of areas for smaller dogs and larger dogs. Park benches, trash bins, waste stations and a water fountain will be installed. The area will be enclosed with 756 linear feet of 4-foot-tall commercial-gr
- ade black chain-link fence.
The estimated cost of the dog park is $19,000. Funding will come from a $10,000 grant from the Pitt County and Pitt County Development Commission and from the Arts and Recreation budget.
- Discussed the town’s audit, which is being handled by Cherry Beckart. The commissioners and Tripp pressed for the audit’s completion and expressed concern over its lateness, especially so close to budget time.
Town Manager Matt Livingston said that occasional questions have been sent from the auditing company to former town finance director Rob Thomas, who was hired by the town, along with a third-party, to help complete the audit.
Livingston is hopeful a draft will be presented to commissioners at April’s meeting and assured them that the town is making progress.
Following a closed sessions, the commissioners voted to speak with auditors on Thursday, when they will recess via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. to vote of three public hearings held on Monday.