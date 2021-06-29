One way kids can keep their cool this summer is the splash pad in Ayden.
Last year the water park was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but most of those restrictions are gone, allowing the facility to reopen, Ayden Recreation and Parks Director Tommy Duncan said.
“The splash pad is a great way to spend some time with your little one, and stay cool at the same time in the hot summer,” Duncan said.
Located at the Ayden District Park, 3869 Jolly Road, the facility opened on Memorial Day.
Along with the adjacent playground, the area has been a source of recreational fun for young children since it opened in 2014. “We’ve had a really good response,” said Duncan.
According to Duncan, the splash pad was built with a $500,000 grant, from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund and matching funds.
PARTF, a statewide program, helps local governments reach their park and public access goals to improve the quality of life in their communities, according the North Carolina State Parks website.
In 2019, the splash pad was given the title of Mary Alice Brown Davenport Splashpad, in recognition of the then-town commissioner because of her dedication to Ayden and her unwavering support for children’s recreational activities.
“It gets a lot of business. It is a nice feature to have for a small town like this. Not every town can claim they have one,” Duncan said.
The splash pad allows a maximum of 60 people to be in the water, although it averages about 20 to 30 a day, not typically at the same time.
Participants are asked to wear water shoes.
“We require water shoes for the safety of the kids because they are playing on concrete. Concrete can get slippery and we don’t want anyone to fall and get hurt,” Duncan said.
Several pairs of water shoes are available for splashers to borrow.
Typically the splash pad opens on Memorial Day weekend and is open on weekends until school is out. Then it is open daily until school begins and open on weekends until Labor Day.
“We use high school students to run the gate at the splash pad,” Duncan added. “So, we go with the school’s schedule.”
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
There are no age restrictions, but Duncan said it is designed for those 8-years-old and younger.
“A 9- or 10-year-old will get bored with it pretty quick. There is not a pool or water slide. It is more like a sprinkler system. The younger kids have a blast,” he said.
On days when the weather becomes a factor, the splash pad may have to close.
“As long as there is no lightening or hard rain, we’ll stay open,” he said.
“It is open to anybody,” said Duncan. The cost is $2 per child.
“We only charge for the kids that are actually getting wet,” he added. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
The District Park is one of four parks in Ayden.
An ongoing project, District Park is home to a disc golf course. Also, a quarter-mile walking track encompasses the playground area.
A rentable picnic shelter near the splash pad was added in 2015. Another set of swings was added in 2019.
An area of sand is available for beach volleyball and the park features two multi-use sports fields.
A dog park is set to open next month and the park’s master plan calls for four baseball/softball fields to be added along with an amphitheater in the next five to seven years.
“It is a great park; and a great addition to the town,” Duncan said.
“There are a lot of plans — it just takes time and money to get them.”
Ayden has two additional parks — the J.J. Brown and Veterans parks — with rentable picnic shelters. The town’s newest park is a The Pocket Park off Lee Street behind Town Hall.
“Ayden is a very fortunate community to have the parks that they have,” Duncan said.