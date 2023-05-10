WINTERVILLE — Years after finding television stardom Catherine Bach is still learning, growing and enjoying the fans from her time as Daisy Duke, even when she’s “making her way” to Pitt County.

Bach, who played the iconic, jean-shorted Duke cousin in 146 episodes of television’s “The Dukes of Hazzard” from 1979-1985 was the special guest at Saturday’s Sixth Annual Pitt Community College Car Show, where she signed autographs and took photos with visitors looking to check out cool cars and support the college’s automotive program.

