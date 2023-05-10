WINTERVILLE — Years after finding television stardom Catherine Bach is still learning, growing and enjoying the fans from her time as Daisy Duke, even when she’s “making her way” to Pitt County.
Bach, who played the iconic, jean-shorted Duke cousin in 146 episodes of television’s “The Dukes of Hazzard” from 1979-1985 was the special guest at Saturday’s Sixth Annual Pitt Community College Car Show, where she signed autographs and took photos with visitors looking to check out cool cars and support the college’s automotive program.
The event took place at the Craig M. Goess Construction and Industrial Technology Building on May 6. Bach said it is the first time she has truly traveled since the pandemic, slipping into eastern North Carolina while in the midst of a project and an upcoming trip to Israel to do the Walk of Jesus through Galilee, Nazareth and other important sites in her Christian faith.
“Before that, my husband died, so I’ve raised my girls for the past 12 years without him,” Bach said. “If I’ve taken a vacation it’s been with my girls, like a kid’s vacation or going to South Dakota to see my dad’s family. It’s never been anything personal.”
Bach’s faith has been a cornerstone, more than important but “a part of me,” for her entire young and adult life, she said.
“I believe in prayer, I believe in God, I believe in Jesus, in doing the right thing,” Bach said.
The actress’ friend Richie Alligood, an instructor at PCC’s Automotive Program, managed to arrange her visit to the car show. Cars are special to Bach, she said, and a testament to the importance of hobbies and skills that people can learn to help themselves and others.
Alligood said that all proceeds to the event will go to the automotive program. He, like Bach, wanted it to appeal to hobbyists and professional mechanics alike. Last year’s event drew 250 cars to the Goess Building and on Saturday early estimates indicated at least 200 vehicles were on display.
That included a 1970 Chevelle SS 454 owned by Johnny Albritton, a Snow Hill resident who spent 40 years as a professional mechanic in Wilson and other parts of eastern North Carolina. He rebuilt the car himself over the past 20 years, he said.
“I used to have to satisfy the customer,” Bach said. “I did all the work, the bodywork, the paintwork myself.
“These cars today, that’s one reason I closed my shop. I had to buy all kinds of diagnostic equipment, so after that I said I’d been doing it long enough so I can retire. I worked on customer cars during the day and at night I’d get an old piece of junk from somewhere and start to restore it, try to get it back to life.”
Fashion and photography are much more Bach’s hobby than building cars, but she still has a love of automobiles. Her own model of the General Lee, the iconic 1969 Dodge Charger made famous onscreen, was at the show for photos. She also is in the midst of a full rebuild of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.
“I enjoy the process of taking care of everything I have,” Bach said. “It’s very Midwest to do that, where you just make it the best you can make it. I believe in taking care of what you have and that’s part of my attraction to the car industry.
“It’s a great hobby! It’s clean-cut, something you can do with your family, and who knows what’s going to come out of it? You could be grooming a new mechanical engineer or have your own mechanic in the family.”
Those mechanics, from PCC or otherwise, are just as important as a doctor or dentist as a part of “survival,” according to Bach. The cars at Saturday’s show were an expression of the people who love them, a way for people to uplift themselves and be creative. It also was a good symbol of hard work, something as a fashion designer and performer she knows well.
“I worked hard for that,” Bach said. “It was also protection from some very bad fashion choices.
“When I first started ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ I was overwhelmed by all the attention. Before that, I was known as a serious actress, always in school. Always working in a play. If I wasn’t working in school, I was working to support myself, because you never really make enough money to pay for all your classes, everything you need to pay for. I was a waitress on the weekend and, all of a sudden, I’m Daisy Duke. It’s popular, we’re No. 1!”
She recalled taking a trip to Bali, Indonesia, with a friend to get away from everything. At a hotel in Hong Kong, an attendant helped her turn on the TV only to immediately hear the opening theme to her show. She had gone global.
“They didn’t know who I was, looking at the show, looking at me, they couldn’t believe it,” Bach said of the hotel staff.
So of course, thousands of miles from Hong Kong in Pitt County, which is only a few hundred miles from Georgia, fans of the show flocked to Saturday’s event. Among the line that stretched down the Goess Building’s hallway was Brian Watson, accompanied by his sons, Wyatt and Lucas, who made sure to bring memorabilia like lunchboxes to the event.
Brian has a tattoo of the General Lee on his right bicep, a reminder of the show’s importance to him growing up and into his adult years.
“My wife would say I’m more than slightly obsessed,” Watson said. “I guess it just kind of hits that downhome feel. I’m from rural North Carolina and my family came up running moonshine, that’s where my family’s from. It just kind of hit home from that standpoint.”
Watson said he’d met a few other cast members over the years but Saturday was his first encounter with Bach. That’s high on his list of favorite meetings.
“Growing up, I started really young,” Watson said. “It was all about the car early on but I got a little older and said, ‘She’s a pretty girl. That’s where I should be focused more.’ Definitely my first crush.”
For now, at least, Wyatt and Lucas are still focusing on the car.
“We get it from him,” Lucas said.
Bach said she has received so much love since her time on the screen in the form of kids singing or people offering Bible verses. They love to share their stories of who they watched the show with, when they saw it and how it affected them.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing ... all these people who worked so hard on their cars ... coming together, exchanging stories,” Bach said. “It’s going to be just a great time.
“I think everyone’s doing their best, I really do,” Bach continued. “I trust everyone has their own path, their own rules. We all know what we’re supposed to be doing.”