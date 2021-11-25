A beloved Ayden man has been recognized for 50 years of membership with the American Legion Post 289.
Marvin C. Baldree, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was presented with a plaque by fellow post members on July 27. He said in an interview last week that he was honored.
“It’s a great honor. I felt it was a great honor to be recognized. In fact, it slipped up on me. I didn’t realize it had been that many years. I was very humbled.”
The American Legion is a nonprofit organization that serves veterans and active servicemen and women. Baldree served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955.
Baldree has an extensive list of awards and means of serving the community. He is a past president of the Ayden Chamber of Commerce, past member of the Pitt County Memorial Hospital Foundation Board, past member of the Pitt County Educational Foundation, previous chairman of the Ayden School Advisory Committee, and more.
Baldree also has served as both president and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Salvation Army. He served as Ayden town commissioner for four years and mayor of Ayden for 10 years, 1985 through 1995. In 2019, he received the Hero Award. In addition, Baldree is a member of Ayden Christian Church.
Fellow American Legion member Jerry Cox, who has known Baldree for over 30 years, stated, “He’s a fine gentleman. There’s nobody around better than him. He loves Ayden, and he gave so much to Ayden to make it what it is today.”
Cox added, “He’s a great family man [and] a great veteran.” Cox also reflected on Baldree’s time as mayor. “As mayor, I watched him do his duties. … He was calm, cool, collected. … He always made good decisions and always had the betterment of the town in mind.”
Cox also noted the love Baldree has for his wife Sarah. The two enjoy attending East Carolina University baseball games together.
“The American Legion is an outstanding support group for all veterans,” said Baldree. “I encourage all veterans to join the American Legion.”
American Legion Post 289 is located at 901 N.C. 102 West. Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month beginning at 6 p.m.