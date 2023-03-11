Ayden museum tour

Andrea Norris speaks to members of the Beta Alpha chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society of Women Educators during a tour of the Ayden Museum on Feb. 25.

 Contributed photo

Members of the Beta Alpha chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society of Women Educators gathered at the Ayden Museum recently for a tour led by one of their members.

The chapter’s Andrea Norris, born and raised in the Ayden community and a descendant of the founder of Ayden, William Henry Harris, detailed the timeline and research for founding the Ayden Historical and Arts Society, which operates the museum.

