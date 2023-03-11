Members of the Beta Alpha chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society of Women Educators gathered at the Ayden Museum recently for a tour led by one of their members.
The chapter’s Andrea Norris, born and raised in the Ayden community and a descendant of the founder of Ayden, William Henry Harris, detailed the timeline and research for founding the Ayden Historical and Arts Society, which operates the museum.
Members enjoyed the many exhibits artistically created by Phil Barth. Among the them was a doll exhibit curated by Jackie Jones, also a longtime Beta Alpha member. Other exhibits featured medical, education, barbecue, home displays plus a rotating art exhibit featuring local artists and students.
Quilter George Snyder showed his quilts while explaining his technique. Retired educator Page Worthington gave highlights of the military history room, and Bill Norris explained the role of agriculture in Ayden’s history.
For refreshments teachers enjoyed Gwendy’s Goodies of Ayden. The group visited the museum on Feb. 25.
Located in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St., it is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and 2-5 p.m. every fourth Sunday. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 252-746-4209.