AYDEN — The son of decorated World War II pilot and Ayden native Sammy Alpheus Pierce has published his father’s life story to preserve his legacy as one of the Flying Sergeants.
Sammy Anson Pierce, now retired and living in Florida, completed “Black Sheep Ace: Flying Sergeant Sammy Alpheus Pierce” after years of research that included 12 hours of videotaped conversations with his dad before his death in 2010.
“I had heard his stories my whole life, but I wanted some way to document them and keep them for us to be able to listen to after he was gone,” Pierce said during a telephone interview in June.
A military pilot himself, he began taping regular conversations with his father, asking him to recount his time in the war from start to finish. What started as a way to preserve his father’s memory for his family became a book after he transcribed the tapes for his siblings.
“Black Sheep Ace” follows the pilot through World War II and puts his stories in the timeline of the war, Pierce said. “I love history and I had to do a lot of research, but I wanted to put his stories in context with what his squadron was doing and what was happening in the war.”
Pierce’s military career began long before his children were born, after he graduated from Ayden High School in 1938 and enlisted in the U.S. Army as a private first class.
As an enlisted man, Pierce did not satisfy the requirements of becoming a pilot, his son said, but things changed when it became apparent that there would not be enough college graduates or young men with two years of college to satisfy the planned aviation cadet requirements.
Congress authorized an enlisted pilot training program where students would receive the same flight training as aviation cadets, who would be commissioned as officers. Pierce applied to the program and was accepted shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941.
According to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the enlisted men in the program faced discrimination, low wages and limited opportunities for promotions. A total of 2,576 enlisted pilots graduated from the program and were known as Flying Sergeants.
Pierce went on to become one of only 18 Flying Sergeants who shot down at least five enemy aircraft, earning the status of ace. The book follows Pierce through WWII beginning with the Philippines Campaign through Japan’s surrender.
After the war, Pierce worked in the Army as a civil engineer. He retired at a lieutenant colonel when Sammy Anson Pierce was a junior in high school. After his retirement, the children moved to their father’s hometown. Despite being raised all over the world, Pierce and his five siblings refer to Ayden as their hometown. “When my dad would take leave, we would go on vacation and visit Ayden. I think I’m probably related to about half the people in that town and I felt comfortable there, I just knew it,” he said.
The family didn’t stay in town long, though, as Pierce went on to accept a job with a company that performed base maintenance work for the Air Force and the family moved to Georgia, where the younger Sammy Pierce graduated from high school. He decided to return to North Carolina and attend East Carolina University where he earned a degree in psychology.
He had been working at Fieldcrest Mills, a textile company, when he received a call from his father telling him that his company was looking for American supervisors and asked him to come to Turkey to work with him. Pierce left his job and joined his family in Turkey along with his sister Jeanie, who was married to a pilot she met during her time abroad.
Despite his father’s long military career and his familiarity with the lifestyle, Pierce said he never considered enlisting in the military. “I was somewhat opposed to the Vietnam War, not because I was opposed to the military but I didn’t like the way the war was conducted,” he explained.
Pierce became convinced to join after talking with his new brother-in-law about the job’s perks. “He had 30 days of paid leave and I had 10, he had free medical and I was paying for everything out-of-pocket and after 20 years, he could retire meanwhile I didn’t have a retirement plan,” he said. “Most of all, I saw he was having the time of his life flying fighters.”
After his contract expired with the firm in Turkey, Pierce returned to North Carolina and enlisted in the Air Force, where he spent the first 11 years of his career flying F4s. After taking a staff tour of the Pentagon, he decided to stop flying and transitioned into intelligence.
Pierce went on to spend another 16 years in intelligence before retiring as the deputy to the chief of Air Force intelligence. And he wasn’t the only one who went on to pursue a career in the military. Both brothers, Doug and Rick, also enlisted and his other sister, Nancy, also married a pilot. Pierce’s eldest son, Sammy Travis Pierce, also served 27 years in the USAF and retired as a colonel. His oldest grandson, Sammy Taylor Pierce, is currently a first lieutenant in the USAF.
His last assignment before retiring was at the Pentagon, and he frequently visited his father, who had retired to Ayden, on weekends. “I ended up with 12 hours of tape with him telling me everything from his time in pilot training through the end of the war. He was very open, but I couldn’t get him to say much about the people he lost. I didn’t prod, but there were some things he just didn’t talk about,” Pierce said.
After his father’s death, he couldn’t bring himself to watch the tapes. It wasn’t until 2018, eight years after the fighter ace died, that Pierce decided to watch them. First, he had them digitized so he could give copies to his brothers and sisters. During the process, he discovered about five hours of tape had not been transferred. “Most of it transferred but some of it came out unintelligible and just not very good. Now, everything was out of sequence,” he said.
When the pandemic struck in 2020, Pierce decided to review the tapes and transcribe them. “I wanted to transcribe all of the audio and put it on paper so I could put it all in sequence and have it for my siblings,” he said.
The process was time-consuming but rewarding. “I wish I had done this years ago when he was still here because now I have so many more questions that I want to ask him,” he said.
Sometime during the transcription process, Pierce decided he should turn his father’s stories into a book. “I got the idea to do the book because I thought it could be something for not just my family to enjoy, but for everyone to learn about Dad’s legacy,” he said.
The first-time author said he enjoyed the writing process and the extensive research. “I’m really happy with how it turned out. What really makes me happy is that all five of my brothers and sisters love it. They have gotten copies for their children and grandchildren. That’s why I started this.”
The book joins a mural in the Ayden Pocket Park off of Lee Street and an exhibit at the Ayden Museum honoring Pierce’s memory. Kathy Marengo, an Ayden native and current Winterville resident, called the book a “great tribute” to the local hero.
Marengo knew the pilot and his son and she is happy to see his story being passed on. “When Big Sammy came back to Ayden to retire, he was known as the local hero. He was a great man. With the mural and now this book, I’m just happy to see he is being honored because he was someone who deserves to be remembered.”
“Black Sheep Ace: Flying Sergeant Sammy Alpheus Pierce” is available through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.