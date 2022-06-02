The American Red Cross holding many blood drives and giving opportunities in the area to meet the constant need for blood and platelets.

The Greenville Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.

  • Greenville Noon Rotary, 809 Johnston St., 2-6 p.m., June 3.
  • St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2606 E. Fifth St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., June 5.

Pitt Community College Craig Goess Student Center, 1986 Pitt Tech Road, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., June 6.

Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 8

  • Winterville Christian Church, 257 Cooper St., 3-7 p.m., June 8.
  • Mother of Mercy Catholic Church Washington, 112 W. Ninth St. 2-6 p.m., June 8.
  • Clarks Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road, 2-7 p.m., June 10

Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1080 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 11.

  • First Free Will Baptist Church, 901 N. Bonner St., Washington, 1-5 p.m., June 13.
  • Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., June 13.
  • Farmville First Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St., 3-7 p.m., June 14.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.