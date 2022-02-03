Several blood drives are coming up in the area to help meet an ongoing critical need.
The Blood Connection, a nonprofit collection service, will have mobile units available 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Ayden-Grifton High School, 7653 N.C. 11, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Vidant Medical Center, 2100 Stantonsburg Road.
The agency is taking appointments at thebloodconnection.org. Donors will receive Blood Connection rewards points redeemable for e-gift cards.
The American Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert in January due to the ongoing pandemic and omicron surge. Severe winter weather further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply, the agency said.
The agency is urging donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Blood drives coming up at the following locations:
ECU Health Science Student Center, 1868 Health Science Drive, Greenville, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 3.
Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., Greenville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Feb. 8.
ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, Greenville, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9 and Feb. 10