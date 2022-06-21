Families paying more at the pump and in the grocery store could see higher costs for school meals next school year, officials said Monday.
Pitt County Schools is considering a plan to increase the price of school lunches from $2.35 to $2.50, beginning in August. If approved, the hike would be the first since the 2018-19 school year, when there was an increase of 10 cents. Under the proposal, the price of school breakfasts would increase from $1 to $1.25 each, the first increase in a decade or more.
Assistant Superintendent of Finance Debra Baggett told the Board of Education that the end of pandemic child nutrition waivers could cost the district’s School Nutrition Program $2.7 million. Waivers that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service began in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic allowed all school children to eat free. But those waivers, which reimbursed schools for free meals at a higher-than-usual rate due to rising costs, are due to expire at the end of the month.
“Right now there are two federal bills out there that are addressing this,” Baggett said of proposed legislation seeking to extend the waivers another year. “But this is just to let the board know what we could anticipate.”
Without an extension, she said, a lower reimbursement rate for school breakfast is expected to cost the school district nearly $340,000 in revenue. A lower reimbursement rate for school lunches would be more costly, resulting in an estimated $2.4 million in lost revenue.
“In addition to the revenue going down, we also anticipate that costs are going to go up,” Baggett said, mentioning increased prices of food and fuel as well as labor, due to a state-required $15 per hour pay for school employees.
While the system's School Nutrition Program makes a small profit — 14 cents per meal — on breakfast served to students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals, it loses money on all other meals. Because the current reimbursement rate is higher than the price charged for meals, students who pay for their meals cost the district more than those who qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
Baggett said the district stands to lose 88 cents per meal if students continue to pay $1 for breakfast next school year. The anticipated losses for lunch would be greater — with the district losing $1.63 for every paid lunch it serves at the $2.30 price. The total projected profit loss is $1.4 million.
“Right now, our child nutrition program is in a very good place. Last year they gave us a lot of COVID money that we were able to subsidize the program,” Baggett said, adding that the School Nutrition Program had money in reserves to cover projected losses for the next school year but does not appear positioned to absorb those losses year after year.
She said other Pitt County Schools’ lunch prices are lower than the regional average of $2.98 and told the board that numerous counties are increasing their meal prices next school year. Johnston County Schools plans to charge $3 for lunch next school year, up from $2.30. Nash County is planning a hike of nearly $1 per meal, from $2.55 to $3.50.
Some school board members said a small increase for the next school year appeared necessary.
“The way this is looking, we’re going to have to go up a whole dollar at some time,” District 4 representative Don Rhodes said, adding that making smaller, incremental increases would be better.
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said even small increases in breakfast and lunch prices are going to seem taxing to families after the last two years.
“People have had two years off from paying,” she said. “They’ve not been holding that in their budget and now it’s coming back. It’s not going to feel like we’re going up a little bit. it’s going to feel like the whole amount is brand new.”
Sign-on bonuses
Also on Monday, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone shared with the board a plan to increase the teacher sign-on bonus for new teachers.
Under the plan, new teachers hired for the 2022-23 school year would receive a minimum bonus of $2,500. Social workers and counselors also would be eligible for the sign-on bonus.
New teachers at about a dozen priority schools would receive a $4,000 sign-on bonus. Those schools include Ayden Middle, Belvoir, C.M. Eppes, Creekside, E.B. Aycock, Falkland, Farmville Middle, Grifton, Lakeforest, Northwest, Wahl-Coates, South Greenville and Wellcome.
Teachers who have received a sign-on bonus from Pitt County Schools within the last two years will not be eligible to receive another one.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the sign-on bonuses are necessary to recruit new teachers as some districts across the state are offering much larger sums.
Rhone said the majority of the funding for the bonuses would come from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
“Once that money goes away from ESSER, we may not be able to give as much of a bonus as we are providing right now,” she said. “But as long as we have that, we would like to have the opportunity to try to incentivize new teachers, new staff members.”
The school board is expected to take action on both proposals at a special-called meeting on June 29.