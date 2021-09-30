GREENVILLE — The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted 5-3 to end the practice of allowing concealed carry permit holders to bring handguns on county owned property.
A second vote will be taken Oct. 18 because changing a county ordinance requires two votes if the first vote was not unanimous.
Commissioners Alex Albright, Ann Floyd Huggins, Melvin McLawhorn, Christopher Nunnally and Mary Perkins-Williams voted Monday to prohibit permitted concealed carry weapons on county property.
Commissioners Tom Coulson, Beth Ward and Lauren White voted against the motion. Commissioner Michael Fitzpatrick didn’t attend the meeting.
The vote stemmed from a discussion about whether weapons should be allowed in rooms where the Pitt County Board of Commissioners meet. McLawhorn suggested that the discussion be expanded to all county property, where permitted concealed weapons have been allowed since 2015.
Huggins, board chairwoman, noted that a county employee sent commissioners an email asking that the concealed carry clause be kept intact because employees who have to work after hours feel more comfortable if they can have a handgun on them.
Coulson said a 2015 survey of employees showed they supported allowing individuals with concealed carry permits to bring their weapons into buildings. County Manager Scott Elliott recommended keeping the ordinance as is.
Jerry McRoy, who in recent months has spoken against the removal of the Confederate monument from the Pitt County Courthouse, urged the commissioners to leave the ordinance unchanged.
“I’ve been noticing in the last few meetings that you guys seem to have been frightened by people who contest against you,” McRoy said. Commissioners have complained about individuals getting too close to them and for using language the commissioners described as forceful, he said.
“Oddly enough, tonight I noticed there were people standing right up next to your desk, in two different groups, to be recognized, which is great, but you were afraid because we had one person holding a blanket up and a couple of other of us pointing to things dealing with the monument on the blanket to do with the monument that seemed to create fear,” McRoy said.
The groups he referenced were representatives of Farmville Central Boys Varsity Basketball Team who are the state’s 2021 2-A State Champions and representatives of 4-H groups who received a proclamation declaring Oct. 3-9 National 4-H Week.
McRoy said while he has a concealed carry permit he doesn’t bring his handgun to the commissioners’ meeting. He said it was a frivolous use of county money to purchase and use metal detectors during meetings.
No one else spoke in favor of keeping the current ordinance in place or spoke in favor of eliminating permitted concealed handguns on county property.
The debate among the commissioners followed the pattern of debates on allowing weapons in public spaces, with one side arguing that people with concealed carry permits keep the public safe because they receive background checks and training before the permit is issued, that mass shooters target locations they know will be absent of weaponry. The other side argued that gun-free spaces are statistically safer and that expecting individuals with handguns to act if a shooting was taking place encouraged vigilantism.
White made a motion, seconded by Ward to leave the current ordinance unchanged. The motion failed with them and Coulson voting for it and the other five commissioners voting no.
In other business following public hearings the commissioner unanimously approved:
- A $79,319 incentive that will go toward upgrading an existing water line at a Pitt County manufacturer of corrugated cardboard boxes. Pitt County Economic Development Executive Director Kelly Andrews said the company, which she did not name, is expanding and adding more equipment, which is why the existing water line needs to be upgraded. The company anticipates spending $6 million on the upgrade and will create three new jobs. The tax return on the addition should generate enough revenue to repay the incentive amount in two years, Andrews said.
- A text amendment allowing large scale data processing facilities in certain zoning districts. “We’re growing rapidly and we love to come to Pitt County,” said Jeff Jackson, vice president of site development for Compute North. The company, founded in 2017 already has facilities in Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas.
- Two amendments to the county’s subdivision ordinance. One will require property owners within 500 feet of a parcel being subdivided to be notified about a public hearing on a preliminary plat at least 10 days before the meeting. The other amendment would require all new lots to maintain at least a 40-foot width, “as measured in any direction,” provided the parent parcel allows it.