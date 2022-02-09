Two weeks after Pitt County Schools announced a decision on book challenges, more than a dozen people continued the debate on the issue at a Board of Education meeting.
Monday’s 3.5-hour meeting drew more than 70 people, including some who remained outside for 90 minutes in near-freezing temperatures awaiting a turn to speak. Some praised the board for not censoring books while a larger number said schools should not teach Sharon M. Draper’s “Forged by Fire” and “Darkness Before Dawn” and “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely.
Parent Taylor Keith, who filed an objection in November to Ayden Middle School’s use of the books, read an excerpt from another book he said is available in Pitt County Schools, Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” that included a description of oral sex.
Keith, speaking on behalf of Pitt County Parents for Responsible Education, said the books he challenged violate a PCS code of student conduct rule that prohibits students from possessing obscene literature.
“By our student code of conduct, any book with this level of profanity is a Category 2 offense (recommended two to five-day suspension) to be read aloud or even possessed on school property,” he said.
“I am demanding the board develop a review committee consisting of media specialists, teachers and parents to review purchases so that controversy like this doesn’t happen again,” said Keith, who said he has not asked for books to be banned but has instead advocated for parental consent requirements.
“Forged by Fire” includes a story line in which a girl is sexually abused by her father. In “Darkness Before Dawn,” the antagonist is a high school track coach who attempts to rape a student athlete. “All American Boys” deals with police brutality toward an innocent black teenager.
The Board of Education voted last month to require that parents be notified of books their children are assigned to read in class. But parent Janine Harrison said she did not know her child was reading the books in question until another parent brought it to her attention.
“As much as we are preached to about monitoring our kids’ activities at home, I never thought I needed to concern myself with what was being placed in front of my child in class,” she said.
“I hear arguments about how the kids hear and see so many worse things and how they have access to so many things,” Harrison said. “So why are we feeding it to them? To say, ‘Kids are going to learn about this stuff anyway so why not at school?’ is kind of like saying, ‘Kids are going to drink underage anyway, so why not be the cool parent that lets them do it at your house?’
Parent Jessica Humphrey, whose son is an eighth-grader at Ayden Middle School, said she also was initially unaware of the reading assignment that included “Forged by Fire,” “Darkness Before Dawn” and “All American Boys.”
“As bad as COVID has been, I would also like to say I am grateful for COVID because it has awakened our parents,” she said. “We now know what’s going on in our children’s education, and we’re here to let you know that we’re not going to stand for it anymore. We will be actively involved in what our children are doing.”
Other speakers, including Hope Middle School student Alaina Furner and two East Carolina University English department faculty members, defended the use of the challenged books.
“I fear that this call to remove books from the curriculum is the start of a larger campaign to remove more and more books,” said Amanda Klein, an associate professor at ECU and parent of two Pitt County Schools’ students. “What other real-life experiences will be deemed objectionable and worthy of censorship?”
Professor David Wilson-Okamura said that while he could sympathize with those who questioned why children are being exposed to dark themes, he said the books should not be excluded.
“As much as we try to protect young people from darkness, darkness finds them anyway, sometimes because they are young,” he said. “At that point, the question becomes: How do we help young people deal with the darkness that befalls them through no fault of their own?
“I don’t believe that reading a book is going to cure the pain of being sexually abused. What I think reading can do is make those young people feel less isolated when they have been abused.”
But other speakers said a middle school English classroom is not an appropriate setting for a discussion of sexual abuse.
Wintergreen parent Brooke Bleu, a licensed clinical mental health counselor, said Pitt County Schools’ explanation of the use of realistic fiction, included in a series of questions and answers the school district released last week, is problematic.
“Realistic fiction does not dictate specific moral beliefs, encourage readers to adopt the views of any character, or dictate that they use the language of a particular character,” the district’s statement reads. “Instead, it prompts readers to draw their own conclusions after considering the events of the text by applying their own moral and ethical judgments.”
Bleu said middle school students have not reached a level of maturity in brain structure or moral and ethical judgment.
“They still are seeking guidance, making choices about their own character development,” she said. “They are depending on us as their parents and the teachers to provide them the tools to process and understand the hard things in life.”
Parent Theresa Mills said topics such as sexual violence would be better discussed with a counselor or parent.
“This is an agenda,” she said. “This is not for the purpose of literacy. Excellence in literacy can be achieved, arguably more easily, without fighting the social justice fight simultaneously.”
While Mills and parent Melissa Adamson spoke on opposite sides of the debate, both agreed that time spent discussing books could have been better used on other educational issues.
Adamson apologized to the board for critics who have made personal, verbal attacks in the ongoing discussion of the books.
“Bullying and threatening board members is quite ridiculous, childish and really solves nothing,” she said.
Although board members do not respond to public comments, Chairman James Tripp Jr. addressed verbal attacks on the board in his comments at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.
“I do want to say that in light of the threats that were made against board members’ families that it is not OK to threaten to rape our children, to call board members fake Christians, horrible mothers and pedophiles,” he said. “This, on all accounts, is wrong.”
Speaker Robbie Harrison said parents plan to continue to speak out about books students are reading.
“We will show up to every one of these meetings until real change is made and we have made sure our voices are heard,” he said. “It’s not just Taylor. It’s not one or two parents.”