The Winterville Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed two new businesses to town with ribbon-cutting celebrations.
Uniquely Yours, a bridal shop and dress boutique, opened at 2423 Winter Village Drive, Suite G. Chamber members gathered on Sept. 27 for the ribbon cutting and the store held a grand opening celebration on Sept. 25 with a cookout, face painting for the kids, games, freebies, etc.
The shop includes dresses for the whole bridal party and other formal events, including menswear. They also carry bridal party gifts like perfume, jewelry and other accessories.
Owner Salena Hines and her staff also coordinate events so clients never have to lift a finger. Hines worked in a dress boutique for many years and her eye for beautiful dresses is shown throughout her store.
The chamber gathered again on Sept. 28, to welcome McCabe’s Costumes. The shop is opening year-round at 4054 S. Memorial Drive, Suite O.
This business opened for online sales a year and a half ago, and ever since locals ever since have been anticipating the opening of their storefront.
Owner Anne Dorsey was excited to find a space that’s just her own to display all the costumes she’s hunted down herself. This store has an amazing selection for the whole family, but they also can order almost any costume customers can think of and can ship to anywhere in the U.S.
Fright walk
The first Winterville Chamber Fright Walk will be held 3-8 p.m. Oct. 31, the culmination of planning for an event that is fun for adults and kids alike.
Businesses along Railroad and Main Street will be open and hosting events including pumpkin carving and costume contests. Businesses that are not located downtown will be able to host booths in the parking lot behind Main & Mill and Nauti Dog. The lots will be roped off for the event.
Booths set up here can sell goods, hosts games, or hold giveaways as long as they’re on theme: dressing up in costumes, giving away candy, decorated table for Halloween, etc.
Chamber members who want to to participate should email director@wintervillechamber.com or call 252-814-0192. The event opens to nonmember participation after Friday.