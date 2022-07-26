Bridge on Gardnerville Road to close The Standard Jul 26, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GRIFTON — A bridge on Gardnerville Road east of Grifton will close for several months starting Monday, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced.A DOT contractor will demolish the bridge, which spans Swift Creek and has reached the end of its service life, and construct a modern structure, a news release said.A marked detour will send drivers onto Lewis Haddock Road, Joe Gardner Road, Stokestown-Saint Johns Road and County Home Road.Travelers should anticipate longer commutes and approach the work site cautiously, the release said.The closure will begin at 8 a.m. The road is scheduled to reopen by the end of this year. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesLos Puentes Two-Way Immersion Program celebrates graduatesAyden hosts food truck rodeoMore U.S. Senators should be like LankfordHappenings: Events, activities and community announcementsThe Antichrist spirit!Crime Roundup: Man charged for hitting Greene County deputy with carSummer school returns in Pitt County: K-8 students hit the books through July 28Arrest made in Ayden double homicide ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.