Pitt County’s newest county attorney will assume his role Aug. 7 after he was unanimously appointed by the Board of Commissioners.

Bryan Wardell

Wardell

The full board was in attendance to vote in Bryan Wardell, who since 2011 served as senior assistant county attorney in Durham County. Commissioners in their closing comments welcomed Wardell and his wife, Erika Wardell, who also was in attendance, to Pitt County.

Diane White

Farmville Parks and Recreation director Diane White, left, will be joining the Winterville Parks and Recreation Department in July. She's pictured with Farmville Boys & Girls Club unit director Angelina Thompson, center, and Jackie Sugg of the N.C. Cooperative Extension, from left, at a new story walk installation at J.Y. Monk Park.
  

