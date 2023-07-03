...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Farmville Parks and Recreation director Diane White, left, will be joining the Winterville Parks and Recreation Department in July. She's pictured with Farmville Boys & Girls Club unit director Angelina Thompson, center, and Jackie Sugg of the N.C. Cooperative Extension, from left, at a new story walk installation at J.Y. Monk Park.
Pitt County’s newest county attorney will assume his role Aug. 7 after he was unanimously appointed by the Board of Commissioners.
The full board was in attendance to vote in Bryan Wardell, who since 2011 served as senior assistant county attorney in Durham County. Commissioners in their closing comments welcomed Wardell and his wife, Erika Wardell, who also was in attendance, to Pitt County.