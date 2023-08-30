Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Showers and thundershowers early, windy after midnight with rain likely - it will be heavy at times. Low 67F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Idalia will bring heavy rain to Eastern
North Carolina. Rainfall amounts between 3 to 8 inches, with
isolated amounts of up to 10 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
By the numbers: School begins for thousands of local students
With more than three weeks left until the beginning of autumn, about 23,000 Pitt County Schools students said goodbye to summer vacation and hello to school Monday, as the local district began fall semester.
Cloudy skies and a forecast of rain did not dampen the enthusiasm for the return to classes after 79 days away.