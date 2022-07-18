WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College welcomed kids from the Jack Minges and Grady-White Boats units of the Boys & Girls Club to campus for a four-day summer camp this week.
The camp was targeted at rising eighth-graders and led by PCC personnel who coached campers through activities ranging from creating mock monthly budgets to building terrariums and edible cars.
The hands-on activities were interspersed with tours of the campus facilities and information sessions about the school’s programs and resources available to the students, including the Pitt County Early College High School.
“Each day, we tried to give them a taste of the educational, career and program opportunities that we have to offer,” said Lori Preast, camp organizer and assistant vice president of academic affairs.
For their first activity, Crystal Boseman split the group into separate “families” with differing monthly incomes and taught them tips about managing their money wisely.
“Each day symbolized a week in the month and it tied into the other activities. When they built their edible cars, they could choose what size gas tank they would have and if it would take regular or premium. When they built the birdhouses, the type of wood they used was priced differently and they got to practice by making those decisions,” Boseman said.
Taking it further, each day the instructor gave the families cards called “events” that required them to deal with unexpected expenses and the occasional windfall. “One of the cards had the family pay $100 for a trip to the doctor and another might say they won $20 playing the lottery. They really enjoyed little things like that. They even started asking to draw two events per day.”
The campers were excited to find out which family had managed to stay within their budget at the end of the camp.
The youngsters also learned about financial aid opportunities at PCC like the Bulldog Promise Scholarship, which offers eligible Pitt County students nearing high school graduation the opportunity to receive four semesters of tuition-free education.
The camp brought club members to facilities in the Construction and Industrial Technology Division including the horticultural greenhouse, student-built houses and the automotive systems technology facility.
As they toured the campus they were told about more of the opportunities they might be interested in pursuing in the coming years as they transition to high school.
The group heard a presentation about N.C. Career and College Promise, a state program that allows eligible high school students to enroll in college courses at state community colleges and universities. Participants have the opportunity to earn college credit, which also can be used to meet high school graduation requirements in most cases. The program saves students time and money because all tuition charges are covered by the N.C. General Assembly.
On the final day of camp, the group toured of Pitt County Early College High School, which is located on PCC’s campus. Malachi Clark was one of the campers on the tour who says he has had plans to attend an early college high school since he entered the sixth grade.
“Coming to tour here for camp and seeing the campus makes me lean towards coming here. It’s like the world revolves around here,” he said.
Malachi said he enjoyed the activities and the tours he went on throughout the week. “I was happy to learn about the programs, especially touring the early college since I want to go to one.”
The group on Thursday also put together their final projects, wooden birdhouses. This was Malachi’s favorite activity.
“I like putting things together and solving challenging problems. I like to play the type of video games where you build stuff, break it then build something new, so I enjoy doing stuff like this,” he said.
Before attending camp, Malachi said he had never been on a tour of the Pitt campus and didn’t know much about what they had to offer. Those four days of programming taught him valuable skills, informed him about educational opportunities and kept him engaged, he said.
“It’s our goal for them to have a good time and we want to plant seeds and water them. We want to show them what is out here,” said Pearst.