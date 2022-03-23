SNOW HILL — A forum hosted by a local grassroots organization tested candidates for Greene County offices on a range of issues last week, including a couple of hot-button national topics.
Ten candidates for local office including sheriff, school board and Board of Commissioners attended the event held by the Greene County Improvement Association on Thursday at the Greene County Public Library.
A large audience packed the library meeting room while the Rev. Rod Debs, a unitarian minister from Greenville, served as the forum moderator and District Court Judge Curtis Stackhouse was the time-keeper.
The forum included both general and office-specific questions. Candidates, who were provided a list of possible questions in advance, were asked to keep their answers to two minutes.
General questions focused on voting rights and the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol. The first questions asked candidates if they supported voter registration reforms such as automatic voter registration, online voter registration or same-day voter registration.
The three candidates for Greene County sheriff, Republican James Harper and Democrats Matt Sasser and Jason Tyndall all affirmed the right of all citizens to vote as long as voters follow the law. “Either way that they need to register to vote is fine with me just as long as it’s done legally for all citizens of the United States,” Harper said.
Tyndall was the only candidate to address each of the three registration reforms posed in the question. He supported same-day and automatic voter registration, citing the potential to increase participation, convenience and cost-saving. However, he remains “wary” of online voter registration due to security concerns.
Participating Board of Commissioners candidates included Democrat Natasha Sutton of District 3, Democrat Bennie Heath and Republican Salvador A. Tinoco of District 4, and Republican Eric Keel and unaffiliated candidate Ray Johnson in District 5.
Tinoco said he supported the democratic process and efforts to get people to participate, “legally.” Heath started his response by encouraging all people who are eligible to register to vote.
“There are so many options out there with the ways that you can vote,” he said.
“Voting is a privilege. I would support anything that is open but by the same token, I want things to be done appropriately and legally.”
Sutton said “I am a firm believer that if you are eligible to vote, you should have that right. The world is changing and these things would help more people exercise their right to vote.”
Johnson said, “If it’s legal I agree with it.” He also cited the fact that several states already have these measures in place.
Forty states and Washington D.C. have implemented online voter registration, 21 states and Washington D.C. have implemented same-day voter registration allowing voters to register and vote on Election Day and 20 states and Washington D.C. have implemented automatic voter registration.
Eric Keel said he supported traditional registration and voting on Election Day. “There is no need for same-day voting. Election Day is a scheduled event. I feel like there is ample time for people to get registered before an upcoming election.”
Two Democratic Board of Education candidates attended the forum, Donna Lynne Blow and Darius Shackleford.
Shackleford stated he would support any measures that legally allow someone to exercise their right to vote. “I grew up here in this town back in the 60s. My dad took me to meetings that were held, some of them secretly so that the community could get the opportunity to vote. I think anyway that a person can vote should be supported.”
Blow echoed his response saying, “For the most part, I believe we should do everything that we can within the limits of the law to allow anyone eligible to vote to be able to do so.”
Capitol violence
All candidates were asked which term best describes those who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6: rally-goers, rioters, patriots, terrorists, peaceful protestors or insurrectionists?
Tyndall and Harper said they would label the individuals who breached the capitol building as rioters.
“They didn’t agree with what was going on so they went to Washington and when they felt like they weren’t getting their way, some of them started breaking the law and that is when they turned into rioters,” Tyndall said.
“Peaceful protests are allowed in the United States, but as soon as you start causing chaos, violence and destroying property, it becomes rioting,” Harper said.
Sasser, currently interim sheriff, didn’t answer the question directly. “Either way that you look at it, I think it was a terrible stain on our country’s history and an embarrassment … I’m focused on here in Greene County.”
School board candidate Blow said, “The only thing that I have to say about this question is that nobody should be allowed to break the law. There are legal ways to enter the capitol building and we must make sure that everyone abides by the law.”
Shackleford said he believes those who breached the capitol building were insurrectionists. “When I hear people saying they are going to hang the vice president and that they are going to kill people, I think they intended to take down the government. That was my thought based on what I saw and heard. They would be called insurrectionists,” he said.
Commissioner candidate Eric Keel said people can’t base opinions on what they see on TV. “I think that you would have had to of been there to come to a better conclusion on what the intent was.” He said that he believes there were all types among people who breached the capitol.
Johnson, Keel’s opponent, said “I think it started as a peaceful protest and they got caught up in the moment and it turned into a riot. So far we have been blessed in this county. There is no violence here and I believe in everyone’s right to protest but it has to be done legally.”
Sutton said simply that “It was a sad day in U.S. history no matter which term is chosen. It is ultimately up to the court system to serve justice. No matter what the issue may be, we all have to learn how to agree to disagree and still love one another.”
Bennie Heath said, “I think there were each of the above there. They were all trespassers. Anytime you break into an area that is supposed to be secure, you are trespassing. Especially for them to break the doors down and go into the capitol building. I think it displayed a weakness in our nation when you have citizens doing the things that they were doing. I disagree with that and I would like to see them prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
His opponent Tinoco agreed saying, “I think there was a little bit of everything. I think it may have started off as a peaceful protest and then became violent. We do have laws and we do have the democratic process. If you do not like the elected officials, you can change that without doing what they did.”
Candidates on crime
Sheriff candidates were asked to identify the top crime issue and they all said drugs.
Sasser, who will face Tyndall in the May 17 primary, said drug abuse has been linked to “everything from property crime to murder.” He suggested having a seasoned patrol team would help alleviate the problem.
Tyndall said “We all know someone who is impacted by this, whether it’s a parent, sister, brother or another loved one.” He seconded the need for experienced deputies and suggested increasing training saying, “We need deputies with experience and training working drug cases so that they don’t get them and then lose in court.”
Republican Harper, who will face the Democratic primary winner in November, also said the county has a traffic control problem. “I’m not trying to turn the Greene County Sheriff’s Office into the Highway Patrol, but it is an issue. Whether it’s people driving recklessly, speeding or drinking and driving.”
County services
Board of Commissioners candidates were asked if citizens get more effective services at a better rate if more functions of the county were contracted with private providers?
Tinoco answered that it is possible that private companies could provide more effective services at a better rate but that should be decided on a “case-by-case” basis. Heath, current chairman of the Board of Commissioners, said “some of our county services are provided in-house and some are private, and I’m not aware of any shortcomings currently.”
Keel supported bringing in private contracting services in certain situations where their specialized knowledge would be beneficial. Johnson answered, “I think private contracting services should be considered by the managers and approved by the board. We have got to look at what benefits the citizens the best.”
Sutton said “Sometimes working with private providers costs us more in the long run. Some of these private contractors don’t employ our residents. I have to make sure the citizens are employed.”
Improving education
School board candidates were asked suggestions to identify ways to improve Greene County Schools.
Blow answered, “We need equity and accessibility. I also want to see more diversity in the staff. It would be nice to see the staff reflect the demographic of the students.”
Shackleford suggested increasing diversity among staff and improving retention. “Like every other part of the county, we need to try to find ways to retain good, qualified people,” he said.