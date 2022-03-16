SNOW HILL — The Greene County Improvement Association Thursday is holding a forum featuring candidates seeking local office in the county.
The event is from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Greene County Public Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Suite G, Snow Hill. It is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend.
The association developed a list of 30 questions sent to each candidate ahead of time. The candidates will be asked questions from among the ones shared with them in advance, organizers said.
It will feature candidates running for clerk of court, Board of Education, Board of Commissioners and sheriff. The primary is set for May 17 and the Election Day is Nov. 8.
Following is a complete list of candidates running for state and local office in Greene and Pitt counties as well as for U.S. Congress. The election also features races for U.S. Senate and state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
GREENE COUNTY
Board of Commissioners
District 3
- Natasha Sutton, Walstonburg, Democrat
District 4
- Bennie Heath, Snow Hill, Democrat (I)
- Salvador A. Tinoco, Snow Hill, Republican
District 5
- Ray Johnson, Snow Hill, unaffiliated
- Eric Keel, Snow Hill, Republican
Board of Education
- Joe Smith, Ayden, Democrat
- Pat Adams, Snow Hill, Democrat (I)
- Leisa Edwards Batts, Snow Hill, Democrat (I)
- Darius Shackleford, Snow Hill, Democrat
- Donna Lynne Blow, Snow Hill, Democrat
- Mason R. Dyer, Snow Hill, Republican
Clerk of Superior Court
- Holly Jones Little, Snow Hill, Democrat
Sheriff
- Jason Tyndall, Farmville, Democrat
- Matt Sasser, Snow Hill, Democrat
- James Harper, Snow Hill, Republican
State Senate 4
(Greene, Wayne and Wilson counties)
- Milton F. (Toby) Fitch, Wilson, Democrat (I)
- Joe Democko, La Grange, Republican
- Buck Newton, Wilson, Republican
State House 12
(Greene and Lenoir counites)
- Lillie Williams, Kinston, Democrat
- Chris Humphrey, La Grange, Republican (I)
District Court Judge
(District 8, Seat 1)
- Beth Heath, Kinston, Democrat
District Court Judge
(District 8, Seat 5, unexpired)
- Justin Lee Minshew, Goldsboro, Democrat
District Attorney
- Matthew Delbridge, Goldsboro, Democrat
PITT COUNTY
Board of Commissioners
District 4
(Farmville, Falkland, Fountain, Ayden)
- Faye Hardy Bordeaux, Greenville, Democrat
- Benji Holloman, Farmville, Republican
District 5
(Winterville)
- Mark C. Smith, Winterville, Republican
- Randall Martoccia, Winterville, Democrat
District 6
(Grifton)
- Lauren S. White, Greenville, Republican (I)
Pitt County Clerk of Court
- Sara Beth Fulford Rhodes, Farmville, Democrat (I)
Pitt County Sheriff
- Paula Dance, Grimesland, Democrat (I)
- Gary Weaver, Grimesland, Republican
State Senate 5
(All of Pitt and Edgecombe counties)
- Kandie Smith, Greenville, Democrat
- Lenton Brown, Grifton, Democrat
- Karen Kozel, Greenville, Republican
State House 8
(Northern and western Pitt County)
- Gloristine Brown, Bethel, Democrat
- Sharon Evans, Greenville, Democrat
- Charles “Drock” Vincent, Republican
State House 9
(Southern Pitt County)
- Brian Farkas, Greenville, Democrat (I)
- Tony Moore, Winterville, Republican
- Timothy Reeder, Ayden, Republican
Pitt Superior Court Judge
- Marvin Blount, Greenville, Democrat (I)
Pitt District Court Judge Seat 1
- Lee Teague, Greenville, Republican (I)
Pitt District Court Judge Seat 2
- Daniel Hines Entzminger, Winterville, Republican (I)
Pitt District Attorney
- Faris Dixon, Winterville, Democrat (I)
Pitt County Board of Education
District 5
(Winterville)
- Jennifer Lee Hodgson, Greenville
- Lee Williamson, Winterville
- Levi C. Smith Sr.
Pitt Board of Education races are nonpartisan with elections on Nov. 8. The races will not be on the primary ballot.
U.S. House District 1
(Includes all of Greene County, northern and western Pitt County)
- Don Davis, Greenville, Democrat
- Jullian C. Bishop Sr., Garner, Democrat
- Erica D. Smith, Gaston, Democrat
- Jason Albert Spriggs, Henderson, Democrat
- Brent Roberson, Williamston, Republican
- Sandy Roberson, Rocky Mount, Republican
- Brad Murphy, Macon, Republican
- Will Aiken, Warrenton, Republican
- Sandy Smith, Rocky Mount, Republican
- Bill Strickland, Wilson, Republican
- Henry Williams, Greenville, Republican
- Ernest Reeves, Greenville, Republican
U.S. House District 3
(Includes southern Pitt County)
- Joe Swartz, Swansboro, Democrat
- Barbara D. Gaskins, Democrat
- Brian Friend, Wilmington, Republican
- Greg Murphy, Greenville, Republican (I)
- George Papastrat, Jacksonville, Republican
- Tony Cowden, Harrells, Republican
- Eric Earhart, Eure, Republican