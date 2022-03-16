SNOW HILL — The Greene County Improvement Association today is holding a forum featuring candidates seeking local office in the county.

The event is from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Greene County Public Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Suite G, Snow Hill. It is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend.

The association developed a list of 30 questions sent to each candidate ahead of time. The candidates will be asked questions from among the ones shared with them in advance, organizers said.

It will feature candidates running for clerk of court, Board of Education, Board of Commissioners and sheriff. The primary is set for May 17 and the Election Day is Nov. 8.

Following is a complete list of candidates running for state and local office in Greene and Pitt counties as well as for U.S. Congress. The election also features races for U.S. Senate and state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

GREENE COUNTY

Board of Commissioners

District 3

  • Natasha Sutton, Walstonburg, Democrat

District 4

  • Bennie Heath, Snow Hill, Democrat (I)
  • Salvador A. Tinoco, Snow Hill, Republican

District 5

  • Ray Johnson, Snow Hill, unaffiliated
  • Eric Keel, Snow Hill, Republican

Board of Education

  • Joe Smith, Ayden, Democrat
  • Pat Adams, Snow Hill, Democrat (I)
  • Leisa Edwards Batts, Snow Hill, Democrat (I)
  • Darius Shackleford, Snow Hill, Democrat
  • Donna Lynne Blow, Snow Hill, Democrat
  • Mason R. Dyer, Snow Hill, Republican

Clerk of Superior Court

  • Holly Jones Little, Snow Hill, Democrat

Sheriff

  • Jason Tyndall, Farmville, Democrat
  • Matt Sasser, Snow Hill, Democrat
  • James Harper, Snow Hill, Republican

State Senate 4

(Greene, Wayne and Wilson counties)

  • Milton F. (Toby) Fitch, Wilson, Democrat (I)
  • Joe Democko, La Grange, Republican
  • Buck Newton, Wilson, Republican

State House 12

(Greene and Lenoir counites)

  • Lillie Williams, Kinston, Democrat
  • Chris Humphrey, La Grange, Republican (I)

District Court Judge

(District 8, Seat 1)

  • Beth Heath, Kinston, Democrat

District Court Judge

(District 8, Seat 5, unexpired)

  • Justin Lee Minshew, Goldsboro, Democrat

District Attorney

  • Matthew Delbridge, Goldsboro, Democrat

PITT COUNTY

Board of Commissioners

District 4

(Farmville, Falkland, Fountain, Ayden)

  • Faye Hardy Bordeaux, Greenville, Democrat
  • Benji Holloman, Farmville, Republican

District 5

(Winterville)

  • Mark C. Smith, Winterville, Republican
  • Randall Martoccia, Winterville, Democrat

District 6

(Grifton)

  • Lauren S. White, Greenville, Republican (I)

Pitt County Clerk of Court

  • Sara Beth Fulford Rhodes, Farmville, Democrat (I)

Pitt County Sheriff

  • Paula Dance, Grimesland, Democrat (I)
  • Gary Weaver, Grimesland, Republican

State Senate 5

(All of Pitt and Edgecombe counties)

  • Kandie Smith, Greenville, Democrat
  • Lenton Brown, Grifton, Democrat
  • Karen Kozel, Greenville, Republican

State House 8

(Northern and western Pitt County)

  • Gloristine Brown, Bethel, Democrat
  • Sharon Evans, Greenville, Democrat
  • Charles “Drock” Vincent, Republican

State House 9

(Southern Pitt County)

  • Brian Farkas, Greenville, Democrat (I)
  • Tony Moore, Winterville, Republican
  • Timothy Reeder, Ayden, Republican

Pitt Superior Court Judge

  • Marvin Blount, Greenville, Democrat (I)

Pitt District Court Judge Seat 1

  • Lee Teague, Greenville, Republican (I)

Pitt District Court Judge Seat 2

  • Daniel Hines Entzminger, Winterville, Republican (I)

Pitt District Attorney

  • Faris Dixon, Winterville, Democrat (I)

Pitt County Board of Education

District 5

(Winterville)

  • Jennifer Lee Hodgson, Greenville
  • Lee Williamson, Winterville
  • Levi C. Smith Sr.

Pitt Board of Education races are nonpartisan with elections on Nov. 8. The races will not be on the primary ballot.

U.S. House District 1

(Includes all of Greene County, northern and western Pitt County)

  • Don Davis, Greenville, Democrat
  • Jullian C. Bishop Sr., Garner, Democrat
  • Erica D. Smith, Gaston, Democrat
  • Jason Albert Spriggs, Henderson, Democrat
  • Brent Roberson, Williamston, Republican
  • Sandy Roberson, Rocky Mount, Republican
  • Brad Murphy, Macon, Republican
  • Will Aiken, Warrenton, Republican
  • Sandy Smith, Rocky Mount, Republican
  • Bill Strickland, Wilson, Republican
  • Henry Williams, Greenville, Republican
  • Ernest Reeves, Greenville, Republican

U.S. House District 3

(Includes southern Pitt County)

  • Joe Swartz, Swansboro, Democrat
  • Barbara D. Gaskins, Democrat
  • Brian Friend, Wilmington, Republican
  • Greg Murphy, Greenville, Republican (I)
  • George Papastrat, Jacksonville, Republican
  • Tony Cowden, Harrells, Republican
  • Eric Earhart, Eure, Republican

