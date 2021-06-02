CANstruction, or “sculptures made from unopened cans of food to be later donated,” is coming to Greenville Grooves June 18.
The United Way of Pitt County is launching the “United We Can” food-drive/sculpture competition as a CANstructive way for residents to give back to the community.
The first-time effort will “help stock the shelves of our local food bank and pantries throughout our county,” said Sue Tidd, director of resource development for the United Way.
Food items used in the contest will be given to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina after the big show with ECU’s Carroll Dashiell and friends at 6 p.m. on the Greenville Town Common.
The contest could’t be timelier, she said.
“School is going to be out soon, and kids are going to be home more. Families need help being fed. This is a fun, interactive way to do that.”
Last year, over 36,000 people in Pitt County were food insecure — over 8,000 of them children, she said.
The food-sculpture contest is open to those interested looking for a creative way to donate, while building teamwork, she said.
“We want people to come out and have fun. This is a great team-building activity that connects people on a project to benefit our local community,” she said.
Teams interested must register at www.uwpcnc.org/unitedwecan, where they can find basic contest rules. A $45 registration fee also will help also with food insecurity, Tidd said.
Each team will build its sculpture from nonperishable canned food, boxed foods and basic need items.
“It can be anything from a big, elaborate, standing tall kind of thing — or a simple, one-level sculpture — such as a skillet with eggs and bacon in it,” she said.
Teams are not allowed to change or alter labels.
“They have to used as part of the design,” she said, giving an example of a team in Maine who built a moose using brown labels found on cans of baked beans.
At 3 p.m. each team will begin building its structures on an assigned, 10 by 10 area of the Town Common.
“They can use any kind of supporting materials — I would suggest maybe plywood,” Tidd said. But, at least half of the sculpture is to be comprised of food, or basic needs items.
Displays are to be ready for judging by 6 p.m., and awards will be presented at 8:30 p.m.
Several awards will be given, said Tidd, such as the Most Nutritious. “We will have a nutritionist look at the food that is being utilized and tell us which one is most nutritious, meal-wise.”
Spectators will be encouraged to vote for their favorite. The sculpture with the most votes will receive the Community Choice Award.
Tidd heard about CANstruction contests from other United Way groups across the country.
“As a worldwide network, we share things going on in our community. Someone shared this program and it looked like an interesting way to engage people in something that is really needed — putting food on the table of our neighbors — especially during this time and COVID,” she said.
So far, 16 teams have signed up for the event, which is also sponsored by United Bank and WITN.
Tidd is hoping for at least 10 more teams.
“We would love to have more teams be a part of this fantastic event. I don’t want people to think they have to build these huge monstrosities, or sky scrapers, out of cans and food boxes. It can be really simple,” she said. “You can support the community in a fun, unique way — while being CAN-structive in the process.”
The real winners, she added, will be the ones receiving the food.
“Every can used will go to help someone in our community. Someone will be fed that night.”
For more information, contact Tidd at stidd@uwpcnc.org.