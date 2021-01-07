In Pitt County courtrooms and others across the state, the jury is still out.
No jury trials have taken place since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the backlog of criminal cases continues to grow.
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued a series of emergency directives to limit foot traffic in North Carolina courthouses. The latest, issued on Dec. 14, said no jury trials should be conducted for 30 days unless a jury had been empaneled. That means it will be mid-January before jury trials can resume.
Pitt County Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount said pandemic and related precautions have drastically affected the court system and court process.
“There are clearly lots of cases that would be completely resolved through the jury trial process,” Blount said. “Because of COVID we haven’t been able to start back with jury trials in Pitt County yet.”
Most non-jury criminal matters have been addressed by coordinating with the district attorney’s office and defense lawyers, Blount said. But the court system in Pitt County — along with every county in the state — is limited in what it can do.
Civil matters handled in Superior Court largely have been addressed over WebEx or in virtual proceedings that don’t require attendance at the courthouse, Blount said.
The judge said he suspects that virtual hearings will be beneficial moving forward. Many people involved in the court system already have learned ways to conduct hearings virtually, he said.
Blount said the courts are trying to take needed precautions against the virus while doing everything they can to address cases.
“The court system is vital to our country and our system of law and we continue to address cases, both civil and criminal,” Blount said.
Blount admitted that the pandemic has created a difficult situation as trials and hearings have been delayed and a significant backlog continues to expand.
“I mean we’re going on roughly 10 months that have had to be postponed and continued and in that time period, in the same time period, there’s still new cases of crimes being committed,” he said. “And civil actions are also being filed without resolving cases by normal means. It’s a natural backlog.”
Blount said the biggest challenge this year was trying to find a way to hold court in a safe and healthy environment.
A number of safety measures have been enacted to prevent the spread of the virus in local courtrooms, such as requiring masks and social distancing.
“I understand, having worked closely with the Pitt County health director and the Health Department and monitoring the situation with COVID closely,” he said. “I believe it’s a wise decision to make these preventative measures to avoid risks to certain pieces involved in the court process,.”
Blount said he will be glad when the effects of the COVID pandemic are past and looks forward to conducting civil and jury trials and civil and criminal court.
He also looks forward to resuming normal probation court and implementing effective pre-trial services and a jury program for people arrested for low-level and non-violent offenses.
“It’s been a great challenge,” he said, “but I’m proud of the work our courthouse staff has done and the lawyers and the courthouse employees.
“We’ve addressed a lot of matters and we’ve just really had to slow down and pull back,” Blount said. “But I’m proud of the work we’ve done under difficult circumstances.”