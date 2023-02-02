Anyone who’s tired of the world fighting like cats and dogs may want to take note of the tale Andree Blanchard of Scuffleton has to tell.

The whole family.jpg

Sadie Rae, a 2-year-old pit bull, has adopted a pair of kittens, Bob and Elwood, and a pit bull pup, PeeDee, although PeeDee doesn’t nurse.

Early in November the retired teacher and her son, Jacob, had burned a brush pile in her yard on the family farm. That was on a Friday.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.