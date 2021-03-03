An expected delay in census data could postpone municipal elections in Ayden and elsewhere at least until March and possibly later, state and local election officials said.
State elections director Karen Brinson Bell last week urged state lawmakers to move all of this year’s municipal elections to 2022 and bump back next year’s primaries from March to May due to delays in the 2020 U.S. Census count.
Bell issued the recommendations during a meeting of the North Carolina State Board of Elections on Feb. 23. She also appeared before a state House committee on election law and campaign finance reform in Raleigh.
Delays may be necessary because municipalities like Ayden and Greenville redraw election districts based on population after every census, said Dave Davis, director of elections in Pitt County. Candidate filing in those towns is to begin July 23 for a Nov. 2 election.
“But, what we’re hearing through the Census is that they’re expecting to have the redistricting data to all the government entities by Sept. 30, and that’s kind of the kicker,” Davis said.
Governments need the data sooner in order to set the districts prior to the filing date, he said. State law requires elections to be held on the next established primary date if districts can’t be set in time. The next primary currently is March 22.
Under state law, only municipalities that elect representatives from districts would have to push their primaries. Towns that elect all their representatives at large — all towns other than Greenville and Ayden in Pitt County — could hold elections in November.
Bell is recommending, however, that all municipal elections be held in May 2022 along with the primary for all other local, state and federal offices to help eliminate voter confusion, the Associated Press reported.
“It is very difficult for voters to understand why one municipality would be having an election, while another is not, especially when they’re accustomed to those elections being held at the same time,” Bell said.
She also noted it’s unlikely statewide redistricting would be completed in time for the December filing deadline ahead of the March 2022 primary for county, state legislative and congressional races, among others.
Davis also noted that redistricting efforts have been subject to numerous legal challenges that have further delayed the process in recent years.
Every 10 years, states are tasked with creating new maps for state legislative and congressional races. Because of the delayed Census, Bell is asking leaders to endorse her 2022 recommendations for a May 3 primary, July 12 runoff primary and Nov. 8 general election. “We would propose that the municipal elections coincide with those election dates.”
The Republican-controlled General Assembly has the ultimate decision on when to hold the elections, and the state elections board is tasked with carrying out the plan.
Some state elections officials are concerned with the proposed overhaul to the voting timetable, particularly in places where updated Census data is not needed to carry out local contests.
“It causes me some heartburn to think about making a sweeping change that’s going to affect the election schedule proposal,” said Stacy Eggers, a Republican member on the state board of elections.
Damon Circosta, the Democratic chairman of the board, said he shares Eggers’ worries but added, “There’s really no good solution, and I trust the General Assembly will do what they need to do to give us the direction we need.”