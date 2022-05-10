KINSTON — It was a night of cheers and tears of joy as more than 300 graduates walked the stage at Lenoir Community College to receives degrees during the 60th annual commencement on May 5 in the Student Center.
“Graduates, this is your night,” said LCC President Rusty Hunt. “Savor this moment. You have earned it. Everyone associated with Lenoir Community College is proud of you and I am proud of you. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Now relax, take it all in, and enjoy as we celebrate with each of you on this tremendous milestone in your life. Congratulations.”
Student speaker Moises Ramirez-Barron, president of Phi Theta Kappa, encouraged the Class of 2022 to continue to pursue its dreams. “With all of us moving forward with our lives, it is essential to improve further the skills we received from Lenoir Community College wherever we go after this. Some of us may go to a university, go straight into the workforce, or even go into the military, but the skills we received during our time here will be a foundation upon which we will improve,” he said.
“This will happen if we all continue to believe in ourselves, never stop trying, embrace challenges, adapt to new changes, and dream big,” he added. “With this in mind, I genuinely believe all of us have great potential to impact our nation significantly. This class has some of the most remarkable people I have ever met, and I genuinely hope, from the bottom of my heart, that each of us will continue to fulfill our dreams and do good for our society.”
Greg Lassiter, owner and operator of Champions Health and Fitness in Winterville, congratulated the new graduates and shared his educational journey that started at LCC. “I know you have worked hard to get to this point. I sat in those seats many years ago,” he said. “Students come through this system for many reasons. Some for convenience, some to save money and a few, because they have no money. I have totally experienced the challenges that many of you have faced just to attend this school,” he said.
“I was a kid with no money and no vision,” he said. “The community college system was my starting line. I am a product of the community college system here at Lenoir Community College. Please remember although you are graduating you can always continue to give back. This school is very important to our community,” he said.
“It continues to be the starting line for many kids who are told in high school that college is not for them. It continues to be an institution for students that otherwise would not have the funds to continue an education,” Lassiter said.
“We live in a beautiful country full of opportunity. How can a kid grow up in trailer park and end up on this stage,” he asked referring to himself. “Showing respect. Learning to say the words yes sir and no sir, yes ma’am and no ma’am and not burning bridges along the way.”