WINTERVILLE — Construction signs hung alongside welcome back banners that greeted some Pitt County students returning to their schools.
“Excuse Our Mess as We Progress” read posters in the hallways at Winterville’s A.G. Cox Middle School, where students and their parents lined up for half a block waiting to go inside. Cox was among about three dozen schools across the district to host open house events ahead of Monday’s start of the new school year.
Pitt County Schools hosted 30 days of summer instruction in June and July on 25 campuses across the district. But schools like Cox and C.M. Eppes, where major construction projects are underway, have been closed to students.
Even with masks on, visitors could smell fresh paint at Cox, where six classrooms near the gym have gotten a floor-to-ceiling makeover this summer with new paint, tile and windows.
“They were working up until the last minute today,” Principal Norman McDuffie said of some of the preparations.
The upgrades are part of a two-year, $12 million project that includes replacing a classroom area constructed in 1936. Plans include a new media center, science labs and office area, along with renovations of the remaining campus. When completed, new construction is expected to bring the school’s capacity from 800 to 950 students.
While no students are scheduled to be displaced during construction, McDuffie said the school may have to add mobile units due to its growing enrollment. For Thursday’s open house, the school asked families to stagger arrival times according to their last names.
“The main reason we suggested it is because we don’t have all the walking space because of construction,” McDuffie said. “Everything is kind of blocked off.”
At least half a dozen of the county’s public schools promoted staggered visits for open house to avoid crowding, with some also asking for limited attendance. In accordance with a policy adopted Monday by the Pitt County Board of Education, masks were required inside school buildings.
Parents who said COVID-19 disrupted the middle school experience for their children are hoping for better things this year. McDuffie said he expects the transition back will be a challenge for students. Teachers, too, are having to readjust.
“It’s a lot to take in to go from 12 in the class, 13 in the class and all of a sudden you’ve got 25, 26 in the class,” McDuffie, now in his sixth year at Cox, said about having have the classes virtual on most days. “We’re never done this before after 18 months of not really having (typical) school.”
But just as the school buildings are undergoing changes, he said he is encouraging staff and students to take a new approach to the new year.
“I’m not going to say get back to normal because that’s the last thing I want to do,” McDuffie said. “I want us to reimagine what this school could look like.”
Pitt County Schools welcomed about 23,000 students on three dozen campuses on Monday. Some were going back to the classroom for the first time following nearly 18 months of virtual learning. All must be masked for the time beign.
Volunteers also were largely prohibited from schools. Guidelines for this school year do not forbid visitors, although a statement from Pitt County Schools indicated that schools “will be cautiously proceeding with volunteers, outside groups and non-essential visitors.”
Some schools in the district have said that only staff and students will be permitted inside school buildings at this time, while others are permitting parents to walk in with kindergarten students during the first week of school. The recent PCS mask mandate applies to anyone inside a school building or school bus.
Kylene Dibble, executive director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County, said recent parent engagement surveys show that parents are eager to be involved again in their children’s schools.
“I think the fact that engagement was challenging and limited last year made some parents have that light bulb moment of what they were missing out on that maybe they hadn’t thought of before,” she said.
Dibble said people found creative ways to contribute to local schools during the last academic year, despite restrictions on entering buildings. Volunteers contributed supplies and helped with outdoor projects including campus beautification while some traditional activities such as reading with children, tutoring small groups or assisting in the school library were not possible.
“Those are all things that people are very hopeful that we can return to this year,” she said. “(But) it doesn’t matter if we can walk in the door or not, we can still be engaged.”