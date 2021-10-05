New voting districts being proposed for the Pitt County Board of Education will help correct an imbalance created by population changes, officials said last week.
At a special-called meeting, the school board gave preliminary approval to new voting district borders to be presented at a public hearing Monday. The redistricting being considered is for election districts and does not involve school attendance areas.
Attorney Deborah Stagner, who first addressed the board in August prior to the release of 2020 Census data, said Sept. 27 that the new figures confirm voting districts need to be redrawn. While those districts are not required to have equal populations, Stagner said there should be substantial equality among populations so that differences between them are not greater than 5 percent.
“In order to comply with one person one vote under the Constitution, you’ll need to balance those districts,” she said.
The deadline for doing so is Dec. 6, the opening of the candidate filing period. But Stagner said the board should plan to adopt changes by mid-November to give the county Board of Elections time to process the new maps.
Under the proposal, three of the nine voting areas — Districts 1, 2 and 5 — stand to lose voters. The remaining six stand to gain voters, with the largest gains coming in Districts 3, 6 and 8.
“The effort was made to really keep changes to a minimum,” Blake Esselstyn, a demographer with Mapfigure Consulting, said as he presented three maps for the board to consider. “A lot of the changes in option A happened in these highly populous, pretty dense residential areas near uptown Greenville.”
Esselstyn said that based on the number of people in Pitt County and the number of Board of Education representatives, the ideal population per voting district is 17,971. But the current voting map has three districts with populations of 20,000 or more. They range in population from 16,268 in District 8 to 21,574 in District 1.
If the new plan is approved, there will be less variation between district populations. Under the proposal, District 6 would have the fewest voters, 18,298, and District 4 would have the most, 19,484.
None of the proposed changes would place school board representatives outside the districts they have been elected to serve. That was one of the factors members asked to have taken into consideration when the new districts were drawn.
Other considerations were to comply with one-person, one-vote requirements; to avoid diluting or over-concentrating minority voting strength; to retain current configurations as much as possible; and to avoid splitting voting precincts.
The changes also would help to balance the number of schools included in each district, although that was not listed as a priority of the board, Esselstyn said. The new voting lines would place Creekside Elementary and South Central High schools into District 5, which currently includes only W.H. Robinson Elementary and A.G. Cox Middle schools. It would decrease the number of schools in District 4, represented by Don Rhodes, from seven to five.
Anna Barrett Smith, who represents District 5, said it is important for people to understand that school board members do not only represent the interests of the schools that are located within their voting districts.
“Providing people with a point person is useful,” she said. “But I represent all the schools, as do all of you.
“My neighborhood doesn’t go to the schools I represent,” Smith said. “The people who live in my neighborhood call me, typically. I think that happens a lot.”
But District 7 representative Caroline Doherty said she often hears from families who say they contacted her because she was the representative for their school.
Rhodes said board members could be assigned schools that would not necessarily have to be located within their election districts, although no action was taken.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said the school district is working with Mapfigure Consulting to display the proposed map on the PCS website, pitt.k12.nc.us, and to invite public comment on the changes. Parents will be contacted directly about proposed changes, she said. A public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road.
A map of the proposed changes will be displayed beginning at 5:30 p.m., and residents may complete request forms by 5:50 p.m. to offer comments at the meeting.
Stagner said that while some boards take public comments into account, the decision for changing voting district boundaries belongs to the local school board. She said public hearings on school board election districts seldom draw much attention.
“You might have no one show up,” she said. “I have certainly been at public hearings where nobody spoke for or against.”
While Wednesday’s 9:15 a.m. meeting was open to the public, there was no one in the gallery. By 5 p.m. Wednesday, three dozen people had viewed the livestream of the meeting.