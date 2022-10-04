The Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is hosting “Chow Down for the Chamber” throughout the day on Friday. Residents and visitors are encouraged to eat out for breakfast, lunch or dinner at participating restaurants and a percentage of the proceeds will go back to the Chamber.
“We are excited about launching this first-time event,” said Lori Drake, the chamber's executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center,” because it helps our amazing restaurants at the same time that it benefits the Chamber. It’s a win-win.”
Several restaurants including Cafe Madeline, Gorham's Cafe and Little Rocket are participating. More will be listed on social media platforms like facebook.com/farmvillencchamber and people can call or contact the chamber for an updated list.
Proceeds from the fundraising event will go toward advertising and promoting Farmville, which helps all of the merchants, restaurants, nonprofits and entrepreneurs.
According to Drake, some of the profits also will be designated to replenishi many of the materials in the Visitor’s Center. “We go through about five to 10 Welcome Packets a week,” Drake said. “Now that COVID is essentially over, we are seeing an uptick in visitors to Farmville, which is great.”
According to Drake, Farmville is a creative community of the arts and many people come to visit the new Emily Monk Davidson Gallery, the ArtSpace, the GlasStation and the NC Furniture School, and then stop to eat at one of Farmville’s restaurants.
“The Chamber’s Chow Down event is a win-win for everyone,” Drake said. “Residents and visitors can shop in Farmville’s unique stores, browse in antique shops, and enjoying the fine dining opportunities in a town where the businesses blossom and the arts bloom.”