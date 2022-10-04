The Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is hosting “Chow Down for the Chamber” throughout the day on Friday. Residents and visitors are encouraged to eat out for breakfast, lunch or dinner at participating restaurants and a percentage of the proceeds will go back to the Chamber.

“We are excited about launching this first-time event,” said Lori Drake, the chamber's executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center,” because it helps our amazing restaurants at the same time that it benefits the Chamber. It’s a win-win.”

