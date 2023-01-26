Katelyn Clarke, a third-grade teacher at Sam D. Bundy Elementary School, has been selected as one of 27 finalists for the 2023 North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Award. The candidates were chosen for their dedication, innovation and ability to inspire students to achieve.

Honored as Pitt County Schools’ beginning teacher of the year last fall, Clarke will represent the district and Northeast Region during a week of Teacher Leadership at the NCCAT Cullowhee campus that will culminate with winner and runner-up award presentations on March 9.