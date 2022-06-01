When this year’s graduating class of 38 began as freshmen at Greene Early College — some in 2017, some 2018 — they had no idea the challenges they would encounter throughout their high school years.
Dealing with a pandemic, no normal school routine, abbreviated schedule, virtual classes, online classes and mask mandates, they still managed to meet their goals and graduate. They did not take their eye off the prize.
So, on May 26 at Greene County Wellness Center, parents, family, friends, and GEC staff, celebrated gleefully as each graduate’s name was called. Twelve graduates of the 38 completed the five-year program in four years. Many also received their Lenoir Community College associate’s degree on May 6 at the Kinston campus.
After greeting all in attendance, Principal Rodney McNeill introduced salutatorian, Allison Pate, who concluded her studies with a 4.39-weighted GPA. She will be attending East Carolina University, studying marketing and communication.
Pate spoke of success and its meaning to many people. She addressed how her vision of success and its meaning had taken many turns and twists during her career at early college. She graciously expressed appreciation and gratitude to all who helped her in her educational journey.
“I have received guidance on how to move forward along every step of my journey here. They (teachers and staff) have truly shown how school is not just the students and teachers; rather, it is the sum of a community working together to reach a common goal of seeing young individuals succeed.”
She concluded her speech by giving each in attendance a charge: “If you take nothing else from my speech today, I hope that you at least take into consideration how we can be successful outside of what may traditionally be considered it. As myself and my classmates move forward with our lives, I ask that you continue believing in us. We have made it this far, but there’s still so much for us to learn and experience. So, I ask that you ride along and see how far we can truly go.”
Valedictorian Sarah Oakley completed her academics studies with a 4.59 weighted GPA and will be attending North Carolina State University in the fall to study computer engineering. Sarah’s address had two positive observations for GEC graduates. First they were to be proud of what they had accomplished.
“Congratulate yourself!” she said “Don’t just nod and smile when someone tells you congrats, you worked for this! Tell yourself good job, because you did an amazing one!”
Her second observation focused on completing future four-year degrees: “My fellow classmates, look at me when I tell you this — do not make yourselves miserable over some imaginary, made-up date that you’re supposed to graduate at. The day you’re ready is the day you’re supposed to graduate.”
Oakley’s final thought, as she called it “the sweet part,” to her fellow classmates: “I know each and every one of you has what it takes, either going directly into the workforce, the military, or continuing your education at your chosen university. You graduated despite one of the tensest exchanges of power in the 21st century, a global pandemic.”
McNeill then presented graduates their diplomas as counselor Arriana Harris recognized each of them. Superintendent Patrick Miller congratulated each graduate.
The ceremony concluded as Madia Harris, student government president, stood before her classmates and excitedly led the much-anticipated and long-awaited turning of the tassels.