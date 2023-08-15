A group of about 50 law enforcement officers and emergency response personnel from Pitt County and beyond were honored at the Interfaith Clergy’s annual Blessing of the Badges on Aug. 10.

Clergy from across Pitt County prayed for the safety responders during an event attended by officers from the Greenville Police Department, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Fire-Rescue and other municipal agencies at First Christian Church in Greenville. First responders from Washington, N.C., also were present for the blessing.

  

