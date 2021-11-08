Platinum Divaz Car and Truck Club held a large Halloween Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 for youth in the Ayden area.
The event was held at Fryday Nite Fish, The Original Backyard, 521 W. First St. Club members decked out their vehicles for trick or treating, put on their costumes and greeted young visitors and their families with candy and smiles.
The club hosted to the event to give back to the community, said spokeswoman Shamekia Chapman.
She said the club received great support from local businesses and organization, and she thanked them along with Fryday Nite Fish owner Tonia Pollard.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support and taking time out helping give back to the community and making the kids' Halloween night a success," she said.