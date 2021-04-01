WINTERVILLE — A local sewage treatment plant has received high marks from the Neuse River Compliance Association for its water treatment efforts.
The Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage District (CMSD) which serves the towns of Ayden, Grifton and Winterville achieved an excellent performance rating for having one of the lowest concentrations of nitrogen in its treated effluent, according to District Manager Chuck Smithwick, who presented the compliance association’s report to the district board on March 24.
The compliance association was founded in 2002 to help treatment plants meet the standards of the Neuse River Rules. The rules were established in 1997 to limit the number of nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus discharged into the river. These nutrients contribute to algae blooms that can lead to large fish kills.
Since the completion of upgrades and expansion projects at its plant in 2013, CMSD has continued to improve its concentration score and has consistently been lowering its nitrogen concentration levels, Smithwick said.
For the 2020 calendar year CMSD averaged 1.28 milligrams per liter. Only three others plants in the 24-member association, including Farmville, which produced 1.19 milligrams per liter, achieved a lower nitrogen concentration amount.
The plant also continued to “perform exceptionally” given the high flows brought about by the heavy rain fall received in January and February, according to Smithwick.
In January and February, the plant experienced more than 15.5 inches of rain, causing it to experience average daily flows of 3.4 million gallons, with high peak value of 6.6 million gallons.
“The month of March has been a little bit dryer,” Smithwick said.
As of March 24 meeting, the plant received 3.25 inches of rain, which caused a reduction of flow by approximately one million gallons a day.
“Our performance as the plant has been exceptional even considering the high flows,” Smithwick said.
In other business, the CMSD board:
- Learned the sewerage district did not recieve a $150,000 assets inventory grant. The board plans to re-apply for the grant in the fall and has learned of ways to enhance its grant application.
- Heard that CMSD’s berm project is underway and in the early stages. The project will raise the berm wall at the main plant to help prevent flooding.
- Awarded a contract to T.A. Loving for $7.4 million for the N.C. 11 relocation project. Once construction begins, it will take 15 months to complete.