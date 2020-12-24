FARMVILLE — A mentor, friend and “trailblazer” in the Farmville community is being lauded for his contributions, following his death earlier this month.
Nathan R. Cobb Jr. died at Vidant Medical Center on Dec. 10.
Born in Farmville on Dec. 23, 1951 to Nathan Cobb Sr. and Hazel Cobb, he was the youngest of four children.
Cobb attended H.B. Sugg High before attending college at Elizabeth City State University. He pledged with Alpha Phi Omega and had an opportunity to perform for NFL teams including the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins with his collegiate marching band.
After returning to Farmville, Cobb married Jennifer Suggs and began his professional career with the U.S. Postal Service.
“He was a trailblazer. He was the first African-America mail carrier in Farmville. He was breaking down a lot of racial barriers during that time,” Cobb’s sister, Alma Hobbs, said.
Cobb remained with the post office for 25 years before becoming an educator and student services coordinator at Farmville Central High School for 13 years.
He had a passion for music and was well known for his musical talent. When Farmville Central didn’t have a band, he worked to create one, Hobbs said.
“He actually trained a lot of those students to play an instrument when they had one of the biggest bands they have ever had at Farmville Central High,” Hobbs said.
Cobb shared his love of music throughout the Farmville community, often performing at events and local churches. This included Cobb’s own church — Macedonia Missionary Baptist — where he served as chairman of the Trustee Ministry and minister of music.
Cobb was an advocate for young African-American boys and sought to encourage and provide mentorship.
“Mentoring was important to him because it was something my father did,” Hobbs said. “He would always encourage young people to do the best they can do to reach their full potential.
“There are so many men today who say they would not be where they are today if it was not for my father,” Hobbs said. “And now the kids are saying the same thing about my brother.
“It was important for him to encourage black students because sometimes they did not have that support in their homes,” she said. “A lot of times people don’t see people that look like them supporting them. It was important that he led by example.”
As a mentor, Cobb made sure children had access to opportunities. He also ensured children had the materials necessary for success, including clothing and transportation to participate in activities, Hobbs said.
Cobb served as a board member of the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. foundation and was a charter and board member of the H.B. Sugg Charitable Organization.
Through scholarships given by the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation, Cobb was able to extend his mentorship further and would often assist students with their scholarships applications.
“There was not a person that would not say ‘Mr. Cobb is the reason I am here because of all the things he did to support me,’” Hobbs said.
“They were very appreciative of all the type of encouragement he provided for them, and he mentored many of those young people.”
Cobb’s mentorship was a reflection of his personality, Hobbs said.
“He had a personality that reflected humility, selflessness and caring,” she said. “He was a very kind person and he had a love for everyone he met. He was a person that helped people. He always lifted them up by encouraging and motivating them.
“He impacted a lot of people,” Hobbs said. “He always made things better. He was a giver. He gave us his time his resources and his talent. He was a people person. He never met a stranger but he was always willing and ready to lift up others.”