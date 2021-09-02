The idea for the Ayden Collard Festival began in the spring of 1975, with help from a pair of prominent citizens and the local newspaper editor. The story has a couple of versions on the festival’s history page at aydencollardfestival.com.
The first account said Lois Theuring wrote a letter to the editor of the Ayden News Leader suggesting that Ayden have a festival. After considerable discussion, a committee was formed and a “festival” went into the planning stages.
It was decided to let the citizens of Ayden vote on naming the festival. Six names were selected to choose from: Collard Festival; Cucumber Festival; Garden of Ayden-Almost Paradise; Harvest Festival; Progressive Ayden Day; and September Fun Festival.
Ballots were printed in the newspaper and “Collard Festival” won by a large margin. Committees were formed, and Saturday Sept. 13, 1975, was chosen for Ayden’s first Collard Festival. On that day, Ayden was the scene of a large street dance; a parade witnessed by 6,000 people; amusement rides; and booths filled with many fun activities.
The festival typically begins the first Tuesday after Labor Day continuing through Saturday (the event was canceled in 2020 and shortened this year due to the pandemic.)
After that history was published, former Chamber of Commerce President Willis E. Manning wrote a letter to News-Leader editor Mitchell Oakley that would be published in the 1991 festival brochure. The letter expanded on the story:
I want to tell the story of the Collard Festival’s beginning as I remember it: Lois Theuring had written an article pertaining to her likes and dislikes about Ayden. Each paragraph extolled the virtues of Ayden, but ended with the statement: “… but I hate collards!”
A few weeks later, I stopped by to visit you at your office and asked your opinion on creating some sort of celebration, or festival to draw people to our little town, because I was the President of the Chamber of Commerce, and wanted to promote Ayden in some way. You suggested that I write a “letter to the editor,” asking ideas from the Town’s people. As I was finishing my letter, you said, “Why not ask Mrs. Theuring to head up a Collard Festival?”
So I included that challenge to Lois in my letter, and she wrote back the following week, accepting my challenge, if I would be co-chairperson with her. And the rest is history!
Therefore, Mitchell Oakley, for the past 17 years, you have not received the credit you deserve — it was your idea, and I just wanted to finally set the story straight. You have done a lot for Ayden and Grifton, and I, for one appreciate it! (I would like to see the real story printed in the future issues of the Collard Festival brochures, giving you the proper recognition).
Thank you for your time and keep up the good work.
The Collard Festival’s history will continues Sept. 10-11 this year in downtown Ayden, and everyone is welcome to be a part of it, whether they like collards or not.