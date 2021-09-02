There’s little question as to what is on the menu next weekend.
For those who enjoy them parboiled, sautéed or fresh off the stem, collard greens are once again the belle of the ball in Ayden. The town’s 47th Annual Collard Festival is set to run Sept. 10 and 11. After rescheduling in 2019 and canceling the festival last year, its organizers are excited to welcome the public back for a taste.
“This festival is very special to our Collard Committee and town,” said Mayor Steve Tripp. “In 2019 Hurricane Florence made us reschedule and the pandemic canceled last year, which is the first time it has ever been canceled. 2018 was the last time we got to hold it on our set date at Labor Day.”
“Our motto this year is ‘Come on home to Ayden,’ and we are excited to welcome back our friends and families from all over. We will follow guidelines put forth by the CDC and keep our visitors safe.”
On Aug. 26, Tripp said that Pitt County Health and Human Services Director Dr. John Silvernail gave the committee the green light to hold the festival. With it being an open air even the risk of transmitting COVID-19 is lower, Tripp said.
Both Tripp and Radcliffe credit the festival’s sponsors for making the event happen this year. Tripp called their response “tremendous” both from independent and committee based fundraisers. Radcliffe said that sponsor support allowed the festival two full days of events despite a late start in planning.
“We think the live music by Fantasy Band and The Embers will draw a big crowd,” Radcliffe said. “We are excited and hopeful everyone will stay safe. We started planning a few months ago when things were better in terms of COVID.”
Matt Livingston, Ayden’s Town Manager and a local singer and guitarist, will also be taking the stage to perform at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Along with live music and food, the festival will feature attractions like the Dare Devil Dog Show. Sarah Radcliffe, town clerk of Ayden, said that the show is a North Carolina based performance wherein rescue dogs do Frisbee tricks. It has previously been featured at the Mum Fest in New Bern and other regional events.
Herbie Carson, co-chairman of the Collard Committee, said that this year’s parade has 37 entries, including Shriners and a motorcycle club made up of military veterans.
“The parade has really gone in the direction of a military appreciation event since the festival is coinciding with the remembrance of September 11,” Carson said. “The festival is a way we can bring people together with all that has been going on everywhere. We want to give people a chance to come on down to Ayden and shake off their worries for a while.”
Carson likens the event to a class reunion, with those who come back to Ayden getting a chance to see familiar faces.
“You might run into a person from your graduating class and have a chance to reconnect,” Carson said. “A lot of people come back for the festival who have moved away.”
Pat Tripp, the committee’s other co-chair, said that the event has a strong recurring centerpiece in its Collard Eating Contest at 2 p.m., Saturday, on the main stage. The current record is seven and a quarter pounds of collards eaten and, more importantly, held down for a period of about five minutes.
“Mort Hurst, he is from Robersonville, and he goes around and eats a lot of things,” Tripp said of the record holder. “He came back to visit in 2019 and, being older, he did not try to sit down and eat seven and a quarter pounds of collards.”
If you are having a hard time visualizing what that many collards look like, you are not alone.
“If you look at something like a pint cup, you can put about a pound of collards in it,” Tripp said. “It is a lot of collards.”
The closest anyone has come to eclipsing Hurst’s record is six and three quarter pounds. Carson said about four years ago even Hurst made a run at his record and managed to eat seven pounds, all with ketchup. Again, keeping them down is the tricky part.
“If you want to see people scatter, wait around that stage as the contest is finishing up,” Carson said.
For those who would rather keep their collard consumption casual there will be a variety of vendors selling the greens. That includes a collard sandwich with vinegar, ketchup or however else you prefer it.
Collards for the event always have been grown, harvested and cooked by Bum’s Restaurant.
The collards themselves are a special patent by the restaurant’s namesake, Latham “Bum” Dennis, whose forefathers are barbecue and collard pioneers.
“(Bum) prefers the cabbage collards,” Pat Tripp said. “They are better.”
For those who appreciate the southern staple comfort food, both local and from parts outside Pitt, Ayden is openings its arms.
“It is like a homecoming,” Stephen Tripp said. “Those who may have moved out can always come back and those not from here, we will treat like it is them coming home too.”