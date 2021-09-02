Schedule of Events
This year’s Ayden Collard festival is a two-day event that starts Sept. 10 with rides, amusements, music and more.
Friday, Sept. 10
5 p.m. Rides and vendors open. Wrist band night: $20 for unlimited rides.
5:30 p.m. Matt Livingston at the West Avenue Stage
6:30 p.m. Kids Activities at the West Avenue Stage
8 p.m. Fantasy Band at the West Avenue Stage
Saturday, Sept. 11
9 a.m. Arts & Crafts & Vendors
9 a.m. Registration for Horseshoe Tournament at Veterans Park
10 a.m. Horseshoe Tournament. This event is free. For information contact Tommy Duncan 481-5837
10 a.m. Ayden Collard Festival Parade starts
11 a.m. Rides Open
11:30 a.m. Dare Devil Dog Show at corner of Third and Pitt Streets
Noon-2 p.m. Purple the Clown at the West Avenue Stage
12:30 p.m. Pitt County Arts Council Mural Reveal on First Street across from Fryday Nite Fish
1:30 p.m. Dare Devil Dog Show at corner of Third and Pitt Streets
2 p.m. Collard Eating Contest at the West Avenue Stage
3:30 p.m. Dare Devil Dog Show at corner of Third and Pitt Streets
6 p.m. Shimmy Shakers line dancers on the West Avenue Stage
7 p.m. Leave99 at Second Street Stage (Gospel)
8 p.m. The Embers on West Avenue Stage