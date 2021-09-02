Schedule of Events

This year’s Ayden Collard festival is a two-day event that starts Sept. 10 with rides, amusements, music and more.

Friday, Sept. 10

5 p.m. Rides and vendors open. Wrist band night: $20 for unlimited rides.

5:30 p.m. Matt Livingston at the West Avenue Stage

6:30 p.m. Kids Activities at the West Avenue Stage

8 p.m. Fantasy Band at the West Avenue Stage

Saturday, Sept. 11

9 a.m. Arts & Crafts & Vendors

9 a.m. Registration for Horseshoe Tournament at Veterans Park

10 a.m. Horseshoe Tournament. This event is free. For information contact Tommy Duncan 481-5837

10 a.m. Ayden Collard Festival Parade starts

11 a.m. Rides Open

11:30 a.m. Dare Devil Dog Show at corner of Third and Pitt Streets

Noon-2 p.m. Purple the Clown at the West Avenue Stage

12:30 p.m. Pitt County Arts Council Mural Reveal on First Street across from Fryday Nite Fish

1:30 p.m. Dare Devil Dog Show at corner of Third and Pitt Streets

2 p.m. Collard Eating Contest at the West Avenue Stage

3:30 p.m. Dare Devil Dog Show at corner of Third and Pitt Streets

6 p.m. Shimmy Shakers line dancers on the West Avenue Stage

7 p.m. Leave99 at Second Street Stage (Gospel)

8 p.m. The Embers on West Avenue Stage

