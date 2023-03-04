Grammy Award-nominated “Southern Soul” musician Rissi Palmer will perform in Ayden next week as the African American Music Series takes its show on the road.

Palmer, whose 2007 single “Country Girl” made her the first African-American woman to chart a country song in two decades, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday in Ayden’s Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 S. Lee St.

