Grammy Award-nominated “Southern Soul” musician Rissi Palmer will perform in Ayden next week as the African American Music Series takes its show on the road.
Palmer, whose 2007 single “Country Girl” made her the first African-American woman to chart a country song in two decades, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday in Ayden’s Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 S. Lee St.
The daughter of Georgia natives, Palmer was born near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and spent her adolescent years in St. Louis, Missouri. According to her biographical material, she was raised in a musical family that loved both country and R&B.
She was part of a singing and dancing troupe sponsored by a local television station at age 16, and by the time she was 19 years old, she had already been offered her first publishing and label deal. In addition to “Country Girl,” her debut album charted two more singles, “Hold On To Me,” and “No Air.”
Her most recent album, “Revival,” was released in 2019 and has been critically hailed as her most personal and uplifting work.
Her career has included performances at the White House and New York’s Lincoln Center and multiple appearances on the Grand Ole Opry. She has toured extensively, sharing stages with artists including Taylor Swift, The Eagles, Chris Young and Charley Crockett.
As a voice for country artists of color and those who have been marginalized in mainstream country music, Palmer launched her own radio show “Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer” on Apple Music Country. In conjunction with the show, she created the Color Me Country Artist Grant Fund designed to support new country artists of color who are just beginning to build their music careers. Palmer also serves as a special correspondent for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown weekly series.
The concert represents the second time in recent months that Emerge Gallery and Art Center has hosted the popular African American Music Series outside its Greenville facility.
Farmville’s Paramount Theater hosted a series performance by Michael Friend and Soul in Motion in November. Palmer’s performance is presented in partnership with the Ayden Historical and Arts Society.
The African American Music Series, launched in 2016, celebrates the heritage of African American musicians in eastern North Carolina with monthly performances featuring various guest artists. Carroll V. Dashiell, Jr. an associate professor of music and director of jazz ensembles at East Carolina University, serves as artistic director.