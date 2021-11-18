The Ayden Board of Commissioners voted to increase a planned bonus for employees after a resident spoke at a meeting to praise them for a job well done.
The Nov. 8 meeting opened with public comments from Gwen Turnage, who expressed her gratitude for the public works and utilities employees who she said have done an outstanding job through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When others got the opportunity to work from home, they still came to pick up our trash, came to our doors ... they are excellent. I really appreciate them,” she said.
Turnage suggested rewarding their dedication with a bonus. “They need some kind of recognition they work very hard, they risk a lot and a lot of them had COVID,” she said.
The board was already set to discuss awarding holiday bonuses to town employees at the meeting. Initially, full-time employees were to receive an additional $300 and part-time employees would receive $150. Mayor Steve Tripp agreed with Turnage’s remarks and recommended the amounts be increased to $500 and $250 for respective employees.
The mayor explained his proposal saying, “I think Gwen made a good comment. The citizens of Ayden understand it has been a tough year … We need to recognize and be grateful for what we have.” The board unanimously approved the motion to grant the bonuses.
The next item on the agenda was approving the Quilt Lizzy project budget ordinance. Ayden was awarded a $500,000 Small Cities Community Development Grant to renovate a two-story building that now houses the fabric store.
Upon completing the project, it was discovered that a corresponding project ordinance was not drafted and approved, which is a violation of the Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act. The board approved the proposed ordinance allowing the closeout process to proceed. Kevin Richards, the grant administrator, will discuss the project closeout at the December board meeting.
The board also discussed a proposal from Nina Yao, the Main Street Program Coordinator, to changed the name of Lee Street to Main Street. “Lee Street doesn’t call to mind anything, but Main Street has the connotation of being a walkable area, this is where people go to buy things, it focuses our economic core,” Yao said.
Some members of the board expressed concern about the dilapidated buildings in the area while others felt the heavy traffic on Lee Street made it a viable option. The board decided to hold another public hearing to discuss the resolution further.
Mayor Pro Tem Ivory Mewborn offered an update on the Pitt County Human Relations Commission. The commission was formed in January and is composed of a diverse group of 21 residents who work to ensure the rights of all citizens are protected.
Mewborn serves as vice chairman of the commission. He explained that the commission is tasked with making recommendations to town officials regarding fair housing practices and public accommodation and ensuring county services are being equally distributed to all citizens.
He encouraged attendees to join him at one of their monthly meetings. “It is interesting to listen to different peoples’ opinions. That’s how you heal, that’s how you grow. You don’t have to subscribe to what the person believes, just listen and pay attention. … We’re there to combat discrimination. We can change America for the betterment of us all.”