121621_sln_ayden-food-center-kickoff-16.jpg

Project Manager Keith Purvis and Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp during the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center kickoff celebration in 2021.

 File photo/The Standard

The project manager of a fledgling food commercialization center in Ayden asked Pitt County commissioners to fund up to $1 million in equipment purchases and donate additional land for development.

Keith Purvis, project manager for the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center, updated the board of commissioners on the project during its Monday meeting.

Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.