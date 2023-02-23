The project manager of a fledgling food commercialization center in Ayden asked Pitt County commissioners to fund up to $1 million in equipment purchases and donate additional land for development.
Keith Purvis, project manager for the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center, updated the board of commissioners on the project during its Monday meeting.
The commissioners had no questions following his presentation and gave no indication if they would support Purvis’ request.
Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp offered the board his thanks.
“Thank you for your service to our county and our citizens,” Tripp said. “You do a fabulous job and you’ve helped our community of Ayden with economic development … in the present and in the past. It means a lot to us. I know your service is greatly, greatly appreciated.”
The commercialization center is a long-term program of the Town of Ayden to build a facility that will give farmers, and food manufacturers a facility where they can clean, process and package food using cold storage, flash freezing and dry storage. There will be a loading dock, offices, a quality assurance lab and a test kitchen.
The center is partnering with East Carolina University’s Miller School of Entrepreneurship to help farmers and their business owners with business plans and marketing. The center also is partnering with Pitt Community College for workforce development and N.C. State University and N.C. Department of Agriculture to provide services, he said.
The state has allocated $4.5 million to help with the center’s construction, which should begin late spring, early summer, Purvis said. The center is seeking additional grants for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Golden LEAF, Tobacco Trustee Fund and the Cannon Foundation to fund equipment purchases.
Purvis said rising production costs require more funding. He asked the commissioners to give between $500,000 to $1 million to help fund the equipment purchase. He won’t know the exact amount until he hears from the grant organizations in the year.
The center will be built at Worthington Industrial Park, of N.C. 11 South. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in the fall. Purvis said construction should begin in late spring or early summer.
The center will need about 5 acres, Purvis said, but its proponents want to establish a 55-acre food commercialization campus so other processing food manufacturing businesses can locate in the area.
The center is negotiating to purchase one large piece of property, he said, and it wants the county to donate a 2½ acre parcel that is nearby.