A new-look Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted to retain a local outfit that offers its workers paid sick leave even though it will charge a slightly higher rate to manage five of the county’s 14 solid waste convenience sites.

The board, which swore in two new members and elected new leadership on Monday, voted 7-2 to retain Truss-Denim Group to operate five sites and voted unanimously to award the other nine to Holden Temporaries, which has operated those sites on a temporary basis since the spring.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.