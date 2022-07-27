...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Several area law enforcement agencies will lead National Night Out activities in their communities Tuesday evening.
Night Out takes place on the first Tuesday in August and is aimed at strengthening partnerships between law enforcement and the people they serve, according to the National Night Out organization.
Following are events coming up in this area.
Ayden Police Department is offering free hotdogs, chips and drinks and music behind the department at 4144 West Ave. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event also will feature a bouncy house, slide, a dunking booth and other games. The department will also accept school supplies for the upcoming school year. Contact Cpl. Clark at 252-481-5834.
Farmville Police Department is hosting an event behind the town hall at 3672 N. Main St. from 6-8 p.m. The event will feature food, drinks, bounce houses and a touch-a-truck.
Town of Fountain is hosting an event from 6-8 p.m. at Shirley Mitchell Park, 100 N. Jefferson St. The event will include hot dogs, chips and drinks along with games and prizes. Members of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain EMS and Fountain Fire Department will be in attendance.
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is hosting events at Bell Arthur EMS, 4666 Stantonsburg Road, and Grimesland Fire Department, 4663 First Street, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will feature free food, drinks, popsicles and bounce houses. Vendor booths will also be set up at the events.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Snow Hill Police Department are not participating this year due to staffing challenges.
Winterville Police Department will host an event 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at 252 Main St. as part of the town Market on the Square Back to School Splash. Visit the department’s Facebook page for updates or call 252-756-1105 for more information.