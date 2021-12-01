After a long year in which COVID-19 restrictions often prevented people from being with one another, communities are making plans to come together for the holiday season.
Ayden
The town of Ayden Could not hold its the traditional Christmas parade or Christmas Town last year, but both will be happening today.
Christmas Town will include festive decorations and the main attraction will be Santa Claus. He will be on the big stage on West Avenue across from Ayden Town Hall from 4-6 p.m. Community members will be able to take their own photos with the jolly old elf during this time. Santa also will be riding in the parade.
There will be 12-15 vendors and six food trucks set up downtown from 4-8 p.m. behind Gwendy’s Goodies. The Tar River Community Band will be perform from 5-6 p.m. at the fire station, across the street from the vendor fair.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m., and this year there is a new route. It will travel down Third Street. According to Holly Aiken, executive director of the Ayden Chamber of Commerce, the new route will allow people to spread out. However there are no special distancing requirements for those attending.
There will be approximately 75 participants in this year’s parade including chamber members, representation from Ayden schools, local businesses and local churches.
“We hope everyone will come out and participate,” Aiken said. “We hope it will be a great way to kick off the holidays and a great way to support local businesses and support the community in general.”
Farmville
The town of Farmville is hosting several events, starting with A Taste of Farmville on Friday. The gathering was held almost 20 consecutive years prior to the pandemic, and Lori Drake, executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce, said she is excited to see it return.
Many of the Farmville stores will be open from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and several stores will feature musicians performing. There will also be free carriage rides.
“It’s a real festive evening and a lot of fun,” Drake said.
The town asks that patrons wear a mask, practice social distancing and limit the number of guests in each store at a time as safety precautions.
Farmville will also host a Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11. The parade’s theme will be “Snow Day in the Village.”
Due to the pandemic, the last Farmville Christmas parade was in 2019. Parade organizer Brenda Elks said she is excited to be able to hold the parade again this year.
“Farmville is so beautiful this time of year, and it just adds to the excitement of Christmas. And it’s tradition,” Elks said. “It’s been a tough year for a lot of people.
“This year we’ve got a great amount of people coming,” she said. “It might be a little bit smaller than normal because of the pandemic but we’re very excited about it.”
Elks said that she hopes people will come out and enjoy the event. It will feature Corvettes, ATVs, motorcycles, floats and more. Local schools, including Farmville Central High School and H.B. Sugg Elementary School, will be represented in the parade.
Elks added that it’s not too late to sign-up to be in the parade. If interested, contact her at 714-5158 or brenda.elks3376@gmail.com by Dec. 7.
Prior to the parade at 10 a.m., the Kim Sutton Trio will perform on the judging stand on the corner of Main and Wilson. In addition, the First Christian Church is hosting Breakfast with Santa from 8-10 a.m.
As part of Farmville’s Sesquicentennial, The Farmville Day of Prayer will take place on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at the gazebo on the Town Common. This event is for the 150th anniversary of Farmville.
According to Jeffery Fields, the event’s organizer, “It’s an opportunity to bring community leaders, town leaders, ministers, pastors, citizens together to pray for the town.”
He also said that the event will be conducted by candlelight. Participants also will sing hymns and share of words of inspiration.
“We’re hoping that everyone will come out and be a part of this to keep our town growing and keep it going in the right direction,” Fields said.
The annual Christmas Tea at the May Museum will take place at 4 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Other communities:
Holiday happenings also are planned in the following communities:
- Fountain will have a tree lighting at town hall at 3 p.m. on Friday.
- The Grifton Christmas parade will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday. There will be food trucks and vendors set up prior to the parade. Non-perishable food items will be collected.
- The Snow Hill Christmas parade will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
- Winterville will host several Christmas activities on Saturday at 252 Main St. The Christmas Market will be from 2-7 p.m. The Christmas parade will start at 2 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony and Town Council Reception will start at 6 p.m.